Posta Rangers keeper impressed after fine start to season

Keeper Patrick Matasi reveals to Goal he is satisfied with his display during the first 13 matches of Kenyan top league

Posta Rangers custodian Patrick Matasi says he is satisfied with his performance in the Kenyan Premier League.

The international goalkeeper has been a rock for the Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo coached side, conceding just five goals, lowest in the division, in the process. The ex-AFC Leopards man is confident after the break, his team will even be better.

AFC Leopards name Romanian coach to replace Stewart Hall

"Well, it has been good, I have hit my target though I want to do better than this. It has been through hard work that I have managed to hit this level, and it is not going to stop. Collectively, we have done better, three points behind leaders explains a lot," Matasi told Goal on Wednesday.

"As a player, I feel we are heading the right direction and we should do better after the break."

Posta Rangers are on 24 points after winning six matches, drawing six and losing once in 13 outings.