Posta Rangers keeper slapped with two-match ban

Posta Rangers’ rough ride in Kenyan Premier League has been aggravated by the suspension of their top goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

The mailmen are yet to pick maximum points in their last seven games, but the not-so-impressive record may stretch further following a two-match ban on their first choice goalkeeper.

This is the second suspension for Matasi, who also missed the match against Tusker FC late July. “It’s tough going seven games without a win,” Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo admitted of the tough times ahead.

Also suspended for the mid next fixtures is Chemelil Sugar’s Kennedy Odhiambo. The defender, who is on a red card, will miss Chemelil Sugar’s away trip to Mombasa against hosts Bandari FC.

Meanwhile, the kick-off time of Chemelil Sugar’s round of 28 matches against Mathare United has been brought forward by a day and two hours.

The fixture that scheduled to kick-off on Saturday, September 30 at 3.00pm, will now kick-off on Sunday, October 1 at 1.00pm.

Kenyan Premier League moved forward the kick-off time from 3.00 to 1.00pm due to the heavy rains being experienced in the western part of the country.