Posta Rangers psyched up ahead of Gor Mahia duel

Posta Rangers suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend against Ulinzi Stars.

The 1-0 defeat pushed the Mailmen down the table to the fourth position with 23 points, three behind leaders Gor Mahia. Coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says his charges have to prove their mental strength and bounce back after last weekend's setback.

"It was our first defeat this season, against one of the best sides in the league, and a setback to us. Yes, we have another tough match this weekend, but we have to show our mental strength by getting something from this match. It is going to be tough considering we are playing the league leaders, but we will give our best," he told Goal.

Posta Rangers have the best defensive record in the league, having conceded just four goals in 12 outings, and scoring nine.