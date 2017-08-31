Posta Rangers still eyeing Kenyan Premier League title

The Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo led side is winless in three recent matches, following a defeat against Gor Mahia and two draws

Posta Rangers are still focusing on winning this year's Kenyan Premier League despite recent setbacks.

The Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo led side is winless in three recent matches, following a defeat against Gor Mahia and draws against Chemelil and Sofapaka.

Club captain Jerry Santo is adamant the team has the quality to win the league. "Yes, of late we have not been in our best but that does not mean we have lost hope in winning the league.

“We are so much into the race and we believe we can do it this season,. Yes, we have dropped points when our competitors have been getting positive result, but it is normal in football,” Santo told Goal on Thursday.

"The players in the team are experienced, and they have been in a worse situation than we are, and managed to pull through."

Posta Rangers are nine points behind leaders Gor Mahia who have a game at hand.