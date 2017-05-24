Posta Rangers v Gor Mahia changes venue for third time

The league match involving the mailmen and K'ogalo has now been moved again from Afraha Stadium in Nakuru to Nairobi

Posta Rangers will now face table toppers Gor Mahia at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The match was initially set for the refurbished Nyayo Stadium but was moved to Afraha Stadium in Nakuru after officials at the stadium cited security reasons as the reason. However, the match has now been switched back to Nyayo Stadium and it will kick-off at 3pm.

“Due to public demand, Posta Rangers v Gor Mahia will now be played at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, kick-off time 3pm,” confirmed Gor Mahia top official Judith Nyangi.

Gor Mahia are leading the 18-team table despite dropping vital points in a 1-1 draw against Thika United last weekend. K’Ogalo have 26 points, two less second placed Ulinzi Stars while champions Tusker are third, also on 24 points.

Posta Rangers, who lost their first match of the season away to Ulinzi Stars on Sunday, have dropped to the fourth spot on 23 points from twelve matches.

Coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is confident that losing to Ulinzi Stars will help the mailmen play well against Gor Mahia. “In fact, the defeat may be a blessing in disguise because it has exposed our weaknesses and mistakes, which we will work on before we meet Gor Mahia in our next match.”