Postecoglou: I don't need to change anything

The Socceroos boss is confident his team can score enough goals against the War Elephants to help their Russia qualification scenario

Australia's automatic World Cup qualification hopes are in the balance but coach Ange Postecoglou is adamant he won't be altering his game plan heading into Tuesday's crunch match against Thailand.

Postecoglou's preferred 3-4-3 formation again came under fire after the Socceroos went down 2-0 to Japan in Saitama on Thursday - meaning the match at Melbourne's AAMI Park is a must win.

A big Australian victory against the Thais will help make up the +2 goal difference Saudi Arabia, who are level on points, currently hold before the Green Falcons match against Japan in Jeddah on Wednesday morning (AEST).

The Socceroos must better the result achieved by the Saudis or make up the goal difference - otherwise a playoff route to Russia with matches against an Asian and North American team will beckon.

"Our intent is always the same and a game like this, where you need to do it, I don’t need to change anything in the team’s set-up. The instruction and the detail is the same,” Postecoglou said on Tuesday.

“The players aren’t silly. I don’t think you’ll find the players doing a lap of honour if we score first, they’ll be getting to halfway as soon as possible.

"We set up every game to take it to the opposition and score goals."

Postecoglou couldn't resist a dig at critics when asked by a journalist if the team would be set up in a more attacking way because of the need for goals.

"I reckon a few people’s hearts have stopped with that statement,” he said.

"Apparently I’m too attacking as it is."