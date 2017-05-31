Postecoglou names 23-man Australia squad for Confederations Cup

The Socceroos boss has named three uncapped players in his final panel for the upcoming World Cup qualifier and the tournament in Russia

Australia head coach Ange Postecoglou has named his 23-man squad for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

The Socceroos travel to Russia for the tournament, where they take on Germany, Cameroon and Chile in the group stage. Postecoglou's men also face Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier before leaving for the Confederations Cup, and take in a home friendly against Brazil during a busy month of fixtures.

The best signings of the season

Postecoglou has named three new players in the panel, with Ajdin Hrustic, Dylan McGowan and Danny Vukovic all possible debutants over the next few weeks. The former Brisbane Roar boss is pleased with his squad, but admitted that he faced some difficult choices picking the final 23 players.

“There has been some tough decisions in cutting the squad from 30 down to the final 23 but that’s a good sign of the strength of the squad we have been able to name and the depth we have been able to cultivate over the last three years,” Postecoglou told the Socceroos' official website.

“If you look through the squad we now have a core group of players who have played 30, 40 and more caps and have experienced World Cup, Asian Cup and the tough road of World Cup qualifying.

“There are some players who are unlucky to miss out but if you look at the 23 players we have selected everyone has earned their Socceroos call up whether they are one of the experienced players with World Cup and Asian Cup experience or the three uncapped players.

“June is a big month and we will need to test that depth but initially our focus is solely on the World Cup Qualifier against Saudi Arabia at Adelaide Oval on June 8.”

Australia squad:

Aziz Behich, Tim Cahill, Milos Degenek, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Tomi Juric, Robbie Kruse, Mitchell Langerak, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Jamie McLaren, Dylan McGowan, Ryan McGowan, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Mathew Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, James Troisi, Daniel Vukovic, Bailey Wright.