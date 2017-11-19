Postecoglou set for decision on Socceroos future

Ange Postecoglou said he will meet with Football Federation Australia next week to decide his future as question marks remain over the Socceroos head coach despite World Cup qualification.

Postecoglou guided Australia to a fourth successive World Cup berth after outclassing CONCACAF nation Honduras 3-1 on aggregate in the intercontinental play-off on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old, who has been linked with Scottish side Rangers, could walk away from the national team before next year's showpiece tournament in Russia after doubts emerged following Australia's AFC play-off victory over Syria.

Postecoglou has remained tight-lipped on his plans, however, as the former Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar boss revealed his future is set to be resolved.

"It will happen this week [meeting with the FFA]," Postecoglou told ABC's Offsiders on Sunday.

"You don't want to be continually asked and I've tried to be as honest with people without saying it will all get decided after this game. It wasn't just about me stringing people along.

"It will happen and it will happen quickly. We'll have those discussions and there will be a resolution."

Postecoglou added: "It fluctuates all the time. I can't say I'm locked.

"There are things there, some are personal, some are private, some are me as a person and some are professional, that need to be put into place.

"And also what's going to be good for the team is a consideration – they all need to be discussed. It will be a quick resolution."

Asked about his relationship with the FFA amid reported unrest, Postecoglou said: "People try to make out I have a broken relationship with [CEO] David Gallop or [Chairman] Steven Lowy. That's not the way I work, I don't work with people to become friends.

"It's a relationship where I need to be supported 100 per cent and they've supported me. It's never a relationship thing with me; it goes deeper, far beyond that. Some of it's just me, things that people won't understand even if I explain it. They're going to say they don't get it and I can't change that."