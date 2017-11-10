We have the potential to beat anyone on the continent, says Dean Furman

Furman believes that while much has been said about the quality of the Lions of Teranga, Bafana Bafana have the quality to match them

South Africa international Dean Furman believes that Bafana Bafana need to look past their inferiority complex if they are to progress on the continent.

Ahead of Friday night’s must-win 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Senegal much has been said about the stars within the star-studded ranks of the Lions of Teranga, but the SuperSport United captain is adamant that Bafana have the players to match their quality.

Furman, who has been a stalwart in Matsatsantsa’s impressive continental campaign this season where they have reached the final of the Caf Confederation Cup has recalled his experiences stating that at many times South African players were guilty of showing the opposition far too much respect.

“In this country we tend to get quite excited by our opposition and forget what we got in our own ranks. I have seen that in our Caf Confederation Cup experience when we play the so-called giants of Africa and we talk about them as being the superstars and forget what we have in our own ranks,” Furman was quoted by Phakaaathi as saying.

“Don’t get me wrong, Senegal have top players who play for top teams in Europe but I believe we can match anyone on our day. It was no different when we went to Nigeria and we were told of certain players and how big a player they were.

“We can’t forget what we have. And if we play to our potential, we are up for anyone on the continent,” he concluded.