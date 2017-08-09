Potential Iheanacho-Vardy partnership excites Leicester City’s Shakespeare

The Foxes boss, after getting a glimpse of the duo, is upbeat about how they could perform alongside each other when the season gets underway

Craig Shakespeare is confident that new signing, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy can form a potent strike partnership for Leicester City.

Following a £25 million move from Manchester City, the 20-year-old forward linked up with the Foxes’ talisman in a 2-1 friendly win against Borussia Monchengladbach.

And although the Nigeria international could only manage 17 second half minutes - before being forced off due to injury, he made a strong impression after laying the match winner to Vardy.

And his coach is optimistic about a formidable partnership with the England striker.

“They can play together, most definitely,” Shakespeare told Leicester Mercury.

“You’ve seen how they linked up, and good players can. I think having the depth in the squad is important.

“I thought he was really unselfish for a player making his debut. You would probably think he might take that chance himself, but to spot Jamie, to play that in with the weight of pass he did for Jamie to finish it, it shows his awareness and his unselfishness.”

Shakespeare also hailed the abilities of Iheanacho who comes into his squad as a proven goalscorer in the English topflight.

“He’s young, he’s a good goalscorer, you see that he can link play up, his all-around game,” he said.

“He’s only going to get better. His goalscoring record is excellent. He gives us another dimension.

“He wants to get better, he wants to play regularly and hopefully we can give him that platform," he concluded.

Iheanacho will be hoping to continue his decent start to life at the King Power Stadium when Leicester City make the trip to North London to face Arsenal for the English Premier League season opener on August 11.