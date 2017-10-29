Pouille halts Tsonga's winning run to take Vienna title

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's eight-match winning run came to an end in the Austrian capital, where Lucas Pouille was crowned champion.

Lucas Pouille struck a blow to compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's bid to qualify for the ATP Finals by winning an all-French Vienna Open decider in straight sets.

Tsonga went into Sunday's showdown on an eight-match winning run after triumphing at the European Open last weekend, but it was the unseeded Pouille who won 6-1 6-4 at the Wiener Stadthalle.

Pouille claimed the biggest title of his career and the 23-year-old also became the only player to have won a tournament on all surfaces this year.

READ MORE: Tennis - Magnificent Wozniacki ends Williams hoodoo to take Singapore title

READ MORE: Tennis - Pliskova satisfied with ‘biggest season’ despite WTA Finals exit

READ MORE: Tennis - Evergreen Williams grinds down Garcia to book Wozniacki showdown

Ahead of the Paris Masters in his homeland next week, Tsonga still remains in the hunt for one of the two remaining spots in the prestigious end-of-season event in London next month.

A double fault from Tsonga gifted Pouille a break for a 3-1 lead and the in-form favourite continued to struggle behind his serve, going a double-break down at 5-1.

There was no way back for Tsonga in the first set and the world number 25 broke again to go 3-2 up in the second when his opponent netted a backhand.

Pouille dictated from the baseline and did not allow Tsonga a way back, wrapping up the victory with a hold to love.