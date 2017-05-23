Poulter undecided over U.S. Open qualifying, but hopes it won't be needed

Unsure whether he will enter into qualifying for the U.S. Open, Ian Poulter knows success at the BMW PGA Championship will solve that issue.

Ian Poulter is seeking glory at the BMW PGA Championship as a way to seal his U.S. Open place, as he remains unsure whether he would like to go through the qualifying process.

The Englishman has fallen down the rankings over recent times as he struggles to find form, but an encouraging tied-second place at the Players Championship earlier this month provided a timely boost.

Poulter arrives at Wentworth for this week's BMW PGA Championship with a spring in his step - one that could come in useful as he looks to bypass qualifying for the second major of the year at Erin Hills next month.

"I'm hoping to win this week and then I'm in," he told a media conference on Tuesday.

"All good things come from winning golf tournaments. So if I play well this week, and I win this week, then it takes care of that.

"[U.S.] Open qualifying is a last resort. Not sure if I'm going to need that resort or...I still haven't made a decision even if I'm going to go over and try and qualify. But I'd like to take care of that this week. That's the plan.

"I can't emphasise how big a week it was [at the Players].

"I made a big jump in the world rankings. I'm 81 or 82 in the world rankings. I think I need to be in the top 60 to get in the U.S. Open. I think I need to be in the top 50 to get in the Open Championship.

"From a mind-set perspective, I'm in a really good frame of mind. And when you're in a good frame of mind, generally good things happen."