Predicting the African All Stars heading into the Champions League knockout stages

The numbing predictability of the Uefa Champions League, in terms of its composition in the final stages, may rest heavy on us all, but its allure remains impossible to dismiss. It remains the ultimate platform, the arena wherein the very best players in the world trade blows. That the concentration of these players within a select few teams has historically never been greater is a reality that recedes when that familiar anthem hits and echoes off the thrumming walls of some of the most revered footballing grounds.



For the African exports who have made it to the top of the food chain in Europe’s plutocratic footballing hierarchy, their impact in the competition will vary depending on the length of their teams’ involvement. While the competition sees the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, club sides with history in the competition, return, the convoluted seeding system has seen to a fairly straightforward draw in a lot of groups, with only the Pot 1 and 2 teams representing a real match-up..



Therefore, we feel confident enough to put the crystal ball to use, divine the entrails and predict which African stars will make it through to the Round of 16 after the dust clears in early December. So, the good news or the bad news first?







There are unlikely to be tales of cheer for Victor Wanyama at Tottenham, whose side have a hellish draw featuring reigning champions Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. APOEL Nicosia should represent something of a gimme, but trips to Santiago Bernabeu and the imposing Westfalenstadion do not hold out much hope.

There is, however, a chink in the German side, in the form of manager Peter Bosz. His Ajax side got all the way to the final of the Europa League last season, but there remains a worrying naivety about him, such as was exposed by the wily Jose Mourinho. That said, there is no shame in being shown up by the Portuguese manager, and in Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, the former Vitesse boss should have enough firepower to see off Tottenham and join Real in the next round.

Victor Moses and Chelsea have the prospect of a mouth-watering encounter with Atletico Madrid to contemplate; the touchline passion derby, if you will. Antonio Conte’s side will face fewer sides able to match the level of intensity Diego Simeone demands from his horde, and both encounters will see no prisoners taken.

Ghana international Thomas Partey has seen his influence in the Spanish capital grow steadily, and he is now firmly established as the first central midfield option off the bench at Atletico. Los Colchoneros have the small matter of acclimating to a new stadium, but their experience in Europe should see them join Chelsea to progress. Roma will, however, provide stiff opposition, while South African Dino Ndlovu’s Qarabag have done well just getting this far, and can be proud of being the very first Azerbaijani club in the Champions League.







Group D is pretty straightforward for both Barcelona and Juventus, a kind draw that will almost certainly see Mehdi Benatia and, if he isn't Galatasaray bound, Kwadwo Asamoah’s Champions League runners-up from last season advance. Seydou Doumbia was on target for Portuguese side Sporting in the second leg qualifying thrashing of FCSB, but that will be as far as Jorge Jesus’ men go in the competition. Emmanuel Emenike will also struggle to make much of an impact with the relatively modest Olympiakos.

