Premier 15s round seven review: Race at the top between unbeaten Harlequins and Saracens hots up
Just one point separates Harlequins Ladies and Saracens Women at the top of the Premier 15s table as both sides remain unbeaten after seven rounds.
Quins recorded a seventh consecutive bonus point win as they beat Gloucester-Hartpury Women 39-12 at Surrey Sports Park. Wing Jess Breach continued to impress with a brace of tries on her 20th birthday, bringing her tally to eight in seven games. Breach has represented England at under 18s and under 20s level and was named in the Women’s autumn international squad to face Canada in a three-Test series.
Saracens Women fought from behind to beat Bristol Ladies. A cagey first half saw the visitors score via fly-half Lucy Attwood, with England’s Amber Reed converting, while Saracens hooker Kat Evans crashed over leaving the score 5-7 in Bristol’s favour at half time.
Saracens were clinical in the second half with prop El Perry, captain and wing Lotte Clapp, open side Marlie Packer and No 8 Poppy Cleall scoring.
The back row battle was fierce with England’s Packer coming up against Ireland’s Claire Molloy for Bristol Ladies. Packer put in a player of the match performance against her old club.
After a phenomenal shift @MarliePacker (sponsored by @HomeServeUK ) named Player of the Match #ProudToBepic.twitter.com/1HTFgCEpCv— Saracens Women (@SaracensWomen) November 4, 2017
Wasps FC Ladies are maintaining their push up the table, recording their third consecutive win as they put Firwood Waterloo Ladies to the sword. This latest win sees Giselle Mather’s side sitting behind Quins and Saracens in third.
Darlington Mowden Park Sharks won with England’s Katy Daley-Mclean pulling the strings. They dispatched the still winless Worcester Valkyries 39-5, to continue their good recent form.
Loughborough Lightning had England captain Sarah Hunter, who is a player-coach for the side, starting at No8, and saw off Richmond 27-15.
Results
Saracens Women 29 – 12 Bristol Ladies
Loughborough Lightning 27 - 15 Richmond FC
Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 39 – 5 Worcester Valkyries
Harlequins Ladies 39 - 12 Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC
Wasps FC Ladies 31 - 3 Firwood Waterloo Ladies
Just one point separates the top two sides, @HarlequinsWomen and @SaracensWomen, after the first seven games #Premier15spic.twitter.com/pOxkeW7Xgf— Tyrrells Premier 15s (@Premier15s) November 4, 2017
A memorable weekend for...
Jess Breach
Not only did Jess Breach turn 20 on Saturday but she scored a brace of tries to take her Premier15s scoring record for Harlequins to eight tries in seven games to celebrate in the style. The young wing’s prolific scoring form this season has already caught the eye of England Women’s head coach Simon Middleton, who has included her in the autumn international squad.
Having come up through England’s underage ranks, Breach’s class should not be a surprise. She was playing for England under 18s as a 16-year-old, continued to impress at under 20s and has already been capped at senior level in sevens. She earned her first cap in the Women’s World Series in Clermont Ferrand last June.
Half Time | Harlequins Ladies 20-7 @Glos_PuryWRFC Birthday girl Jess Breach scores two to keep Quins ahead at the break pic.twitter.com/Tn4AEBpf5N— Harlequins Ladies (@HarlequinsWomen) November 4, 2017
During the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland in August, Middleton often remarked he had three world class wings to choose from in Kay Wilson, Amy Wilson Hardy and Lydia Thompson. However, none of the trio are in the autumn squad with Wilson announcing her retirement from international rugby to pursue pastures new in Australia and both Wilson Hardy and Thompson in the England sevens squad. So, the upcoming Tests against Canada could very likely see Breach make her senior England XVs debut.
There was one blot on Breach’s birthday brace as she was sent to the sin bin early in the second half.
News
Premier 15s showcases England stars of the future
The Premier 15s has introduced rugby fans to many future stars of the women’s game such as Breach, Saracens’ fly-half Zoe Harrison and Gloucester-Hartpury’s full-back Ellie Kildunne who are included in England’s autumn international squad as uncapped players. While the like of Richmond second row Rowena Burnfield and Saracens wing Lotte Clapp have been recalled to the England squad after strong performances in club colours.
More bright young prospects from the Premier 15s such as Saracens’ exciting teenage prop Hannah Botterman, who Middleton named in his wider training camp, has been named by Jo Yapp in the England under 20s 28-woman squad. Botterman is one of 13 players uncapped at under 20s level.
The under 20s will play three fixtures in February in March; one game against Army and home and away against France under 20s.
Nine of the 13 newly selected players; Sarah Beckett (Firwood Waterloo Ladies), Botterman, Abigail Burton (Gloucester-Hartpury), Tabitha Copson (Gloucester-Hartpury), Amelia Harper (Loughborough Lightning), Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury), Victoria Laflin (Worcester Valkyries), Phoebe Murray (Bristol Ladies) and Helena Rowland (Saracens Women) have progressed through the player pathway from last season’s under 18 Talent Development Group.
Five players from last season’s England under 20s have progressed to represent England Women XVs and sevens. These players include Sarah Bern and Zoe Aldcroft, who both featured as part of England’s Rugby World Cup squad alongside Poppy Leitch, who earned international honours in 2016. Holly Aitchison and Chantelle Miell have featured regularly for England Sevens and were both awarded sevens contracts for 2017/18.
A good weekend for...
Premier 15s' Scots
Scotland’s women began their atonement for missing out on a Women’s Rugby World Cup place to Spain with an impressive 24-5 win and four try performance in an uncapped encounter in Madrid.
Loughborough Lightning girls in Madrid for Scotland.Great win! pic.twitter.com/9U6aD4NeOd— Walter Malcolm (@WalterMalcolm3) November 5, 2017
The squad included a number of players who ply their trade in the Premier 15s including captain Lisa Martin who recently signed for Darlington Mowden Park Sharks. Loughborough Lightning had a strong contingent in the squad with Rachel Malcolm and Sarah Bonar starting in the back row. While club mates Mags Lowish and Jenny Maxwell were on the bench.
Deborah McCormack of Harlequins started in the second row and Wasps’ Nuala Deans was a replacement.
Next round’s fixtures
Saturday November 11
Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC vs Firwood Waterloo Ladies, Hartpury College, 2pm
Saracens Women vs Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, Allianz Park, 2pm
Worcester Valkyries vs Wasps FC Ladies, Sixways, 2pm
Richmond FC vs Harlequins Ladies, Richmond Athletic Ground, 2.30pm
Bristol Ladies vs Loughborough Lightning, Cleve RFC Club Ground, 7pm