Who would the Premier League's best managers pick for England, and whose tactics would suit them best?

Gareth Southgate might not have the players but he has ideas. T

he England manager has said that he wants to work on a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 system with his squad, looking for defensive stability ahead of a World Cup in Russia, while getting the most out of creative attacking players.

The plan makes sense but what would others do? Pep Guardiola? Jose Mourinho? Nobody can know for sure, but let us speculate. Here are some imagined teams and tactical setups that various Premier League managers might try with England, were they given the chance.

Man City play a 4-1-4-1, or 4-3-3. The idea is to dominate space and retain possession with constant moving and short passing.

For obvious reasons, Joe Hart wouldn't get near the training ground, let alone starting XI and since Jordan Pickford can kick a ball for miles, is brave and pro-active - a little bit like Ederson - he'd wear the gloves. If Guardiola really wants to focus on ball retention from his goalkeeper, Wayne Rooney is supposed to be a pretty decent shot-stopper...

Kyle Walker right-back and Fabian Delph left-back make sense but Danny Rose is a little more like the injured Benjamin Mendy in style, and Delph might be one of few who could play the holding role in this system. Eric Dier is almost certainly the other option for this position, if not the first choice.

How Pep Guardiola might replicate his Man City setup for England

How Pep Guardiola might replicate his Man City setup for England

Raheem Sterling plays wide right which leaves room for a skillful, unpredictable left-sided forward. Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck can do a job here but aren't quite going to cut it for Pep. Since breaking into the Leicester first team, Demarai Gray has shown glimpses of the kind of flair, pace and trickery that is needed on the left wing. A shock call-up!

The real puzzle is midfield. Assuming Jack Wilshere fights his way back into the Arsenal team in time for the World Cup, he'd suit Guardiola's free-flowing pass-and-move football perfectly. The Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva roles need attack-minded, creative midfield players and though Adam Lallana and Dele Alli might not share the superhuman vision of Man City's superstars, they're close enough for the purpose of this hypothetical experiment.

Alli is at his best in advanced central areas, which might mean Guardiola shifts Sterling to the left and plays Alli wide right, instructing him to take up a central position next to Kane when Kyle Walker gets forward. This is how he gets Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero in the same team.

The players need to learn to ensure these passing lanes are always available:

Fernandinho currently plays the essential holding midfield role, or pivot, in Guardiola's 4-3-3. England lack central midfielders with the same awareness and technical ability More

But this takes time and requires technically proficient players able to control the ball under pressure and be capable of pinging passes together quickly. The Man City machine currently obliterating Premier League rivals is a result of meticulous, specific coaching over a year.

On the basis of time alone, Guardiola would probably struggle to really make it work for England.

Mauricio Pochettino 4-2-3-1 / 3-4-3

Pochettino's approach would be similar to Southgate's, since he is the current England manager's most obvious influence.

Positional fluidity is essential as well as maintaining a solid defence, protected by midfielders who can drive from deep positions. Spurs usually press at the halfway line, break up moves with niggly fouls to prevent the opposition finding a rhythm and try to contain in wide areas.

How Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs-heavy England side might look More

The Spurs connection runs deep in Southgate and Pochettino's England. Dele Alli would get his usual second striker/attacking midfielder role and if Eric Dier started as a central defender, they could switch from a three man defence to a 4-2-3-1 when desired, keeping the opposition guessing.

Harry Winks keeps it tidy in midfield, meaning Pochettino needs a ball-carrying midfielder to break the lines while dribbling, like Mousa Dembele. Lallana can do this but Wilshere - sweet forgotten Wilshere - is a natural replacement. Because he will be injured by the summer, Jordan Henderson will be preferred, instructed to snap at midfielders and disrupt play.

Kieran Trippier is Pochettino's first choice right-back, while Phil Jones is perhaps better suited to playing on the right of a three than Gary Cahill due to his long periods of time as a right-back.

Jack Butland is probably the best all-rounder that England have, even if he is seriously out-of-form.

Jose Mourinho 4-2-3-1

The pragmatic one. Mourinho likes a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, to press at the halfway line and to play on the counter-attack. He needs a 'one in-one out' midfield duo and up front, hard-working football robots to run the channels, pace in wide areas and footballers who make the team function but are distinctly average individually.

How Jose Mourinho's England might look More

Danny Welbeck. Danny Welbeck. Danny Welbeck. Before Mourinho' s even been handed the team sheet to fill out, Danny Welbeck should be ready, dressed in full kit. Alternatively, Jesse Lingard is on standby.

Hart keeps his place because he has the most experience, the full-backs pick themselves and the fancy passing of John Stones is too much of a risk for a defence built on solidity and reliability. The heroic Phil Jones must play.

Dier and Henderson can be like diet-Nemanja Matic and normal-Ander Herrera. Both cover huge distances per game, both have high interception and tackle per games statistics and make a huge amount of passes per game too.

Marcus Rashford, Lallana and Sterling would battle for the right wing position, if Jamie Vardy was not converted into a speedy version of Mario Mandzukic.

Sean Dyche 4-4-2

Resilient, tough to break down, clinical and passionate. Plus Ben Mee and James Tarkowski. Dyche gets his teams well drilled and builds from there in a very English 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1.

How Sean Dyche's England might look More

The Burnley back three of Nick Pope (statistically one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now), Tarkowski and Mee know how Dyche's defence works. Walker is likely to play right-back due to him being one of the better players in this position in Europe, with all apologies to Matt Lowton.

At left-back things get interesting. Dyche wants to maximise opportunities from set-pieces and Leighton Baines provides this, which means Alli can play as the right-sided midfielder and attack early crosses at the back post. Cogs in a machine.

Henderson, Dier and Lallana win the ball, the latter attacks with Alli, and Vardy poaches ahead of Kane. Against superior sides like Germany and Brazil, Sterling plays as a number 10.

It might not be pretty but it gets results.

Jurgen Klopp 4-3-3

How Jurgen Klopp's England might look More

Over the last few seasons Klopp has played a 4-3-3 almost without exception, favouring a high-press, attack-focused style which can blow an unprepared team out of the water but comes unstuck against organised defensive sides.

We know that Klopp is loyal to mistake-prone and out-of-form goalkeepers, which means Joe Hart (sorry, Joe) probably retains his position in goal. John Stones' ability to pass the ball makes him a useful tool in the counter-counter-attack game Klopp wants to play, and Cahill is a natural first choice.

With Henderson protecting the centre-backs and everyone else charging forward, this England side could attack at high speed, lose possession in the final third and concede avoidable goals against limited teams. The England way.

Sterling and Rashford's pace out wide make them a rough version of the Mo Salah/Sadio Mane wide forwards at Liverpool but without a Philippe Coutinho type to unlock the door against a packed defence, eventually every game would turn into England vs Iceland in Euro 2016. This is not good.

The physical demands of gegenpressing would leave England knackered after their three group games and ready to depart the tournament on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the knock-out stages.

It's almost too perfect, Clive.

Antonio Conte 3-5-1-1

Conte's catenaccio would suffocate games until somehow England found a way to score. After that, there's more defending to do, the final whistle comes and the team shares a joyous bus ride to victory town, population: England.

How Antonio Conte's England might look More

Hart stays, Cahill definitely plays on the left and the wing-backs attack. Henderson and Dier try to win the ball back while Alli looks to play forward passes and join in the attack when England have the ball.

Sterling is the Eden Hazard replacement, buzzing around the final third trying to create some magic while Kane links play and gets on the end of counter-attacks.

They sit deep, encourage the opposition to over-commit and send the ball quickly to Kane or Sterling, who run at goal while the wing-backs race forwards.

There is no right or wrong way to play football but some systems boost talented players, others make the most of limited abilities. Now it is time for you to decide which method is best for England: