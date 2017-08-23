Premier League's lavish summer transfer window spending sets new world record

The signings of the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata and Nemanja Matic has led to a remarkable record being set

Premier League clubs have set a world record for transfer spending this summer despite their still being eight days of this summer’s window remaining.

The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton have all spent over £100 million, leading to a total of £1.184bn being splashed on new players, including Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, Nemanja Matic and Alexandre Lacazette.

Man United 9/4 to win the Premier League

Such is the money floating around England’s top-flight, Leicester City, Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion have lavished north of £40m on new acquisitions.

More deals are to come, too, with Tottenham – whose spending currently stands at £42m following an agreement being struck for Ajax’s Davinson Sanchez – in the market for three new players ahead of the transfer deadline, West Ham pursuing a £30m deal for Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho and Arsenal also active in the market.

While clubs have broken through the £1bn barrier, only £619m has been received from sales, though that number could dramatically increase if Barcelona somehow convince Liverpool to soften their stance and sell Philippe Coutinho in the next week.

That, however, appears unlikely, with a fourth bid worth £138m to be rejected.