Premier League backing away from plans for Saturday 7.45pm matches

Currently the latest kick-off time on a Saturday for Premier League matches is 5.30pm - Action Plus

The Premier League is backing away from a ratings war with Strictly Come Dancing and the X-Factor by opting against showing its biggest fixtures at prime time on Saturdays.

Ahead of the world’s richest league going out to tender on its UK television rights for the 2019-22 seasons, Richard Scudamore also ruled out games being broadcast on Sunday mornings or Sunday nights under the new deal.

But, in a meeting with supporter representatives on Tuesday, the Premier League’s executive chairman confirmed there would be more live Bank Holiday and midweek matches shown, including multiple games at the same time.

Having committed to making at least half its 380 fixtures per season - 22 more than currently - available for broadcast following an investigation by media regulator Ofcom into how it sells its television rights, the Premier League has held talks with its clubs about precisely when to schedule the additional matches.

Some could be shown in a new Saturday 7.45pm slot, bringing them into direct competition with the BBC and ITV’s two biggest ratings winners, respectively, Strictly and the X-Factor.

