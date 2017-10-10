Premier League backing away from plans for Saturday 7.45pm matches
The Premier League is backing away from a ratings war with Strictly Come Dancing and the X-Factor by opting against showing its biggest fixtures at prime time on Saturdays.
Ahead of the world’s richest league going out to tender on its UK television rights for the 2019-22 seasons, Richard Scudamore also ruled out games being broadcast on Sunday mornings or Sunday nights under the new deal.
But, in a meeting with supporter representatives on Tuesday, the Premier League’s executive chairman confirmed there would be more live Bank Holiday and midweek matches shown, including multiple games at the same time.
Having committed to making at least half its 380 fixtures per season - 22 more than currently - available for broadcast following an investigation by media regulator Ofcom into how it sells its television rights, the Premier League has held talks with its clubs about precisely when to schedule the additional matches.
Some could be shown in a new Saturday 7.45pm slot, bringing them into direct competition with the BBC and ITV’s two biggest ratings winners, respectively, Strictly and the X-Factor.
Scudamore told fans he was skeptical about the appetite the likes of Sky Sports and BT Sport would have for such a clash, which would occur at a time when an individual Premier League match already costs them an average of £10.2 million.
It is understood one way of mitigating against that would be to ensure first and second pick fixtures under the new deal remain in their existing slots, all but stopping the biggest games being shown on a Saturday night.
One clash the league is prepared to entertain, however, is midweek matches going head to head under the new deal, even though that that could also dilute the number of viewers watching each game.
Scudamore also confirmed on Tuesday there would be no Premier League Christmas Eve game starting at 4pm or later but said the three fixtures Sky would like to be played that day were still all under consideration.
They are Liverpool’s visit to Arsenal; Leicester City against Manchester United; and Everton v Chelsea.
It is impossible under current arrangements to move the Sky game to Saturday because that is when BT Sport have the key 5.30pm slot, a dual domestic rights-ownership issue that has never before arisen in the Premier League’s history.
Scudamore told the supporters’ groups he expected a Christmas schedule to be agreed a week on Thursday.
The clubs are against the idea of Christmas Eve games for a number of reasons but also recognise they have an obligation to honour a £4.25 billion three-year deal with Sky which has paid on average £11 million per game for its rights.
Currently, it looks likely there will be at least one Christmas Eve fixture, the first since 1995, at an earlier kick-off time.
There are major obstacles to televising Leicester’s King Power game, with the city’s rugby union team also at home that day and the two clubs prohibited from staging matches on the same day.
Leicester Tigers cannot move this game because their match with Saracens is being broadcast live on BT Sport.
With a Christmas Eve fixture likely to put extra strain on emergency services, and also make travel difficult for fans, the Premier League is expected to devise a concession for what could be a one-off scenario.