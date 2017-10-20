Premier League Bingo: How many points can you score this weekend?
West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion (Friday, 8pm)
5 points: The 'Michail Antonio' team somehow scrape another win to keep Slaven Bilic in the job.
15 points: Gary Neville can't get back to the gantry in time from his on-pitch interviews because it is so damn far away.
25 points: The Duke and Duchess and Cambridge are back at the London Stadium for the second time in week, the perfect mascots for a club living at the tax-payers' expense.
Chelsea vs Watford (Saturday, 12.30pm)
5 points: Chelsea lurch back into 'crisis' following a profligate 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.
15 points: Troy Deeney's cojones are not big enough to stop Marco Silva from benching him again.
25 points: The first 'could Tom Cleverly be on the plane to Russia next summer?' think piece is penned. Answer: Only if he joins the diplomatic service.
Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: Man Utd keep their third clean sheet in seven days and cruise to victory at the John Smith's Stadium.
15 points: Jose Mourinho complains about injuries after saying he doesn't complain about injuries.
25 points: Mourinho gives Luke Shaw 30 seconds from the bench at the close of this 3-0 win, his final appearance of 2017.
Manchester City vs Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: The Premier League's quintessential clash of styles results in a 4-0 home win.
15 points: Kevin De Bruyne provides a 'no-look' assist. Phil Neville says he would have two-footed him.
25 points: Pep Guardiola's increasingly casual dress is in direct correlation with Man City's form, so by this game he's wearing silk pyjamas.
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: Rafa Benitez's side continue to impress with a 3-1 victory.
15 points: Wilfried Zaha scores another goal playing through the middle, hitting form with the January transfer window in view.
25 points: Newcastle fans unfurl a banner reading: 'Cockney Mafia Gone' in anticipation of Mike Ashley selling the club.
Stoke vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: Mark Hughes is happy for once as Peter Crouch gives Stoke a welcome win.
15 points: Asmir Begovic celebrates facing his old club by trying to recreate his famous long-distance goal against Southampton.
25 points: The finest minds at Cape Canaveral cannot fathom how two teams this poor still manage a mid-table finish come May.
Swansea vs Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: It's a 0-0 draw that warrants two minutes of analysis before the credits roll on Match of the Day.
15 points: Another week goes by without Wilfried Bony 'scoring some goals for Swansea'.
25 points: 'Is a winter of discontent in store for the Foxes?' and 'Put money in thy transfer warchest' are just some of the Shakespeare references on offer.
Southampton vs West Brom (Saturday, 5.30pm)
5 points: The Shane Long derby ends in a honourable draw.
15 points: There is a predictable 'war of words' between both managers after the game about West Brom's tactical approach.
25 points: Half-and-half Mauricio Pellegrino-Tony Pulis scarves fails to match the popularity of those featuring Pulis and Craig Shakespeare.
Everton vs Arsenal (Sunday, 1.30pm)
5 points: For once a game against Arsene Wenger is not Ronald Koeman's saviour, as Arsenal run out 3-1 winners.
15 points: One pundit/commentator/journalist/ candlestick-maker finally has the sense to point out thatJack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka are not competing for the same place in the team.
25 points: Arsenal's cojones are tested when row A of the Gwladys Street End offer their back three and Petr Cech out for a fight.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Sunday, 4pm)
5 points: No number of Bloody Mary's could allay this European hangover, as Spurs drop more league points at Wembley.
15 points: The plastic Spurs flags return with vengeance at Wembley, and they will end up littered across London's main train stations.
25 points: The word 'pressing' is uttered on Sky at least 50 times before, during and after the match.