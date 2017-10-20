Premier League Bingo: How many points can you score this weekend?

Dan Zeqiri
Spurs host Liverpool in Sunday's big match - will Philippe Coutinho be able to produce some magic?

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion (Friday, 8pm)

5 points: The 'Michail Antonio' team somehow scrape another win to keep Slaven Bilic in the job. 

15 points: Gary Neville can't get back to the gantry in time from his on-pitch interviews because it is so damn far away. 

25 points: The Duke and Duchess and Cambridge are back at the London Stadium for the second time in week, the perfect mascots for a club living at the tax-payers' expense.

Chelsea vs Watford (Saturday, 12.30pm)

5 points: Chelsea lurch back into 'crisis' following a profligate 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. 

15 points: Troy Deeney's cojones are not big enough to stop Marco Silva from benching him again. 

25 points: The first 'could Tom Cleverly be on the plane to Russia next summer?' think piece is penned. Answer: Only if he joins the diplomatic service. 

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Man Utd keep their third clean sheet in seven days and cruise to victory at the John Smith's Stadium. 

Jose Mourinho takes his Man Utd side to Huddersfield on Saturday Credit: REUTERS

15 points: Jose Mourinho complains about injuries after saying he doesn't complain about injuries. 

25 points: Mourinho gives Luke Shaw 30 seconds from the bench at the close of this 3-0 win, his final appearance of 2017. 

Manchester City vs Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: The Premier League's quintessential clash of styles results in a 4-0 home win. 

15 points: Kevin De Bruyne provides a 'no-look' assist. Phil Neville says he would have two-footed him. 

Kevin De Bruyne has been outstanding in recent weeks for Man City Credit: REUTERS

25 points: Pep Guardiola's increasingly casual dress is in direct correlation with Man City's form, so by this game he's wearing silk pyjamas. 

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Rafa Benitez's side continue to impress with a 3-1 victory. 

15 points: Wilfried Zaha scores another goal playing through the middle, hitting form with the January transfer window in view. 

25 points: Newcastle fans unfurl a banner reading: 'Cockney Mafia Gone' in anticipation of Mike Ashley selling the club.

Stoke vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Mark Hughes is happy for once as Peter Crouch gives Stoke a welcome win.

15 points: Asmir Begovic celebrates facing his old club by trying to recreate his famous long-distance goal against Southampton.

25 points: The finest minds at Cape Canaveral cannot fathom how two teams this poor still manage a mid-table finish come May. 

Swansea vs Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: It's a 0-0 draw that warrants two minutes of analysis before the credits roll on Match of the Day.

15 points: Another week goes by without Wilfried Bony 'scoring some goals for Swansea'.

Riyad Mahrez scored a late equaliser for Leicester against West Brom Credit: ACTION PLUS

25 points: 'Is a winter of discontent in store for the Foxes?' and 'Put money in thy transfer warchest' are just some of the Shakespeare references on offer.

Southampton vs West Brom (Saturday, 5.30pm)

5 points: The Shane Long derby ends in a honourable draw. 

15 points: There is a predictable 'war of words' between both managers after the game about West Brom's tactical approach. 

25 points: Half-and-half Mauricio Pellegrino-Tony Pulis scarves fails to match the popularity of those featuring Pulis and Craig Shakespeare. 

Everton vs Arsenal (Sunday, 1.30pm)

5 points: For once a game against Arsene Wenger is not Ronald Koeman's saviour, as Arsenal run out 3-1 winners.

15 points: One pundit/commentator/journalist/ candlestick-maker finally has the sense to point out thatJack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka are not competing for the same place in the team

25 points: Arsenal's cojones are tested when row A of the Gwladys Street End offer their back three and Petr Cech out for a fight. 

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Sunday, 4pm)

5 points: No number of Bloody Mary's could allay this European hangover, as Spurs drop more league points at Wembley.

Harry Winks was superb against Real Madrid midweek but can he do it at the English national stadium on a medium Sunday afternoon? Credit: GETTY IMAGES

15 points: The plastic Spurs flags return with vengeance at Wembley, and they will end up littered across London's main train stations. 

25 points: The word 'pressing' is uttered on Sky at least 50 times before, during and after the match. 

