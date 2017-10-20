Premier League Bingo: How many points can you score this weekend?

Spurs host Liverpool in Sunday's big match - will Philippe Coutinho be able to produce some magic?

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion (Friday, 8pm)

5 points: The 'Michail Antonio' team somehow scrape another win to keep Slaven Bilic in the job.

15 points: Gary Neville can't get back to the gantry in time from his on-pitch interviews because it is so damn far away.

25 points: The Duke and Duchess and Cambridge are back at the London Stadium for the second time in week, the perfect mascots for a club living at the tax-payers' expense.

Chelsea vs Watford (Saturday, 12.30pm)

5 points: Chelsea lurch back into 'crisis' following a profligate 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

15 points: Troy Deeney's cojones are not big enough to stop Marco Silva from benching him again.

25 points: The first 'could Tom Cleverly be on the plane to Russia next summer?' think piece is penned. Answer: Only if he joins the diplomatic service.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Man Utd keep their third clean sheet in seven days and cruise to victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

Jose Mourinho takes his Man Utd side to Huddersfield on Saturday Credit: REUTERS More