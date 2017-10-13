Premier League Bingo: How many points will you score as you follow this weekend's matches?
Liverpool vs Manchester United (Saturday, 12.30pm)
5 points: A more absorbing encounter than last season's 'Red Monday' ends in a 1-1 draw.
15 points: Philippe Coutinho puts six shots from outside the penalty area over the bar.
25 points: Sky have four pundits in the studio, three on the gantry, two pitchside and one at Albert Dock as they treat the most-watched fixture of the year with typical understatement.
Burnley vs West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: A 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor is the final nail in the camel's back for Slaven Bilic.
15 points: The Sean Dyche for England campaign goes into over-drive after Burnley move two points clear of Liverpool.
25 points: David Sullivan's son Jack resists the temptation to divulge team news on Twitter, but coats off half the players after the game.
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: Roy Hodgson's team score their first league goal of the season but go down 2-1 to a late Chelsea winner.
15 points: Gary Cahill's flying elbows are responsible for eight minutes of stoppage time.
25 points: Damien Delaney has to lie down in a dark room for the rest of the weekend after Eden Hazard gives him twisted blood.
Manchester City vs Stoke (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: An unhappy return to Eastlands for Mark Hughes as City put four past Stoke in the Stephen Ireland derby.
15 points: Hughes waves Pep Guardiola down the tunnel at full-time as another handshake-gate ensues.
25 points: Guardiola names Guinness World Records inductee Peter Crouch as one of the hardest opponents he has ever faced - no sniggering at the back there.
Swansea vs Huddersfield (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: Swansea struggle once again when the onus is on them to take the initiative, playing out a drab 1-1 draw.
15 points: Another weekend passes without Wilfried Bony 'scoring some goals for Swansea'.
25 points: 70% of viewers have decided to watch Jools Holland by the time this match is shown on Match of the Day.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: The Wembley curse is lifted - for one week at least - as Spurs see off a limp Bournemouth by two clear goals.
15 points: Harry Arter and Dele Alli share the award for Yappy Midfield Irritant of the Week.
25 points: A six-second montage of Spurs' best moments in the 1994-95 season is shown on the big screen to publicise The Team That Dared To Do, co-authored by Gerry Francis.
Watford vs Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)
5 points: Marco Silva's side cause Arsenal trouble in the Mock-Georgian Mansion Hertfordshire derby, but the visitors scrape it 2-1.
15 points: Alexis Sanchez starts on the bench next to David Ospina, and spends the first-half digging a needle into his leg after his World Cup blunders cost Chile.
25 points: Jake Humphrey wonders why Arsenal fans aren't celebrating a win at Vicarage Road like Iceland celebrated World Cup qualification.
Brighton vs Everton (Sunday, 1.30pm)
5 points: Brighton inflict further misery on a brittle Everton side with a 2-1 victory.
15 points: Ronald Koeman wonders if he will be able to get a visa to independent Catalonia.
25 points: Wayne Rooney warms up wearing the high-visibility jacket that has served him so well during his community service.
Southampton vs Newcastle (Sunday, 4pm)
5 points: Southampton still cannot score despite the fact everyone agrees they are a good side.
15 points: Ray Winstone tells us before the match that over 2.5 goals is 100/1 as two of the league's bluntest attacks face each other.
25 points: There are a deluge of tweets complaining about this choice of fixture on Super Sunday.
Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion (Monday, 8pm)
5 points: West Brom feel hard done-by once again on the road, as Jamie Vardy scores a late penalty.
15 points: There is a hideous amount of back slapping and man-hugging between Tony Pulis and Craig Shakespeare.
25 points: Monday Night Football's reach new heights for filling air-time when analysing a first-half that consists of one shot and lots of throw-ins.