Premier League Bingo: How many points will you score as you follow this weekend's matches?

Daniel Zeqiri
Premier League Bingo: How many points will you score as you follow this weekend's matches?

Liverpool vs Manchester United (Saturday, 12.30pm)

5 points: A more absorbing encounter than last season's 'Red Monday' ends in a 1-1 draw.

15 points: Philippe Coutinho puts six shots from outside the penalty area over the bar. 

25 points: Sky have four pundits in the studio, three on the gantry, two pitchside and one at Albert Dock as they treat the most-watched fixture of the year with typical understatement. 

Burnley vs West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: A 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor is the final nail in the camel's back for Slaven Bilic. 

15 points: The Sean Dyche for England campaign goes into over-drive after Burnley move two points clear of Liverpool. 

25 points: David Sullivan's son Jack resists the temptation to divulge team news on Twitter, but coats off half the players after the game. 

Jamie Carragher's Premier League XI of 2017

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Roy Hodgson's team score their first league goal of the season but go down 2-1 to a late Chelsea winner.

15 points: Gary Cahill's flying elbows are responsible for eight minutes of stoppage time. 

25 points: Damien Delaney has to lie down in a dark room for the rest of the weekend after Eden Hazard gives him twisted blood. 

Manchester City vs Stoke (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: An unhappy return to Eastlands for Mark Hughes as City put four past Stoke in the Stephen Ireland derby. 

15 points: Hughes waves Pep Guardiola down the tunnel at full-time as another handshake-gate ensues.

25 points: Guardiola names Guinness World Records inductee Peter Crouch as one of the hardest opponents he has ever faced - no sniggering at the back there. 

Will Mark Hughes shake Pep Guardiola's hand? Credit: ACTION IMAGES

Swansea vs Huddersfield (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Swansea struggle once again when the onus is on them to take the initiative, playing out a drab 1-1 draw. 

15 points: Another weekend passes without Wilfried Bony 'scoring some goals for Swansea'. 

25 points: 70% of viewers have decided to watch Jools Holland by the time this match is shown on Match of the Day. 

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: The Wembley curse is lifted - for one week at least - as Spurs see off a limp Bournemouth by two clear goals. 

15 points: Harry Arter and Dele Alli share the award for Yappy Midfield Irritant of the Week. 

25 points: A six-second montage of Spurs' best moments in the 1994-95 season is shown on the big screen to publicise  The Team That Dared To Do, co-authored by Gerry Francis. 

Watford vs Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

5 points: Marco Silva's side cause Arsenal trouble in the Mock-Georgian Mansion Hertfordshire derby, but the visitors scrape it 2-1. 

15 points: Alexis Sanchez starts on the bench next to David Ospina, and spends the first-half digging a needle into his leg after his World Cup blunders cost Chile. 

25 points: Jake Humphrey wonders why Arsenal fans aren't celebrating a win at Vicarage Road like Iceland celebrated World Cup qualification. 

Brighton vs Everton (Sunday, 1.30pm) 

5 points: Brighton inflict further misery on a brittle Everton side with a 2-1 victory. 

15 points: Ronald Koeman wonders if he will be able to get a visa to independent Catalonia.

25 points: Wayne Rooney warms up wearing the high-visibility jacket that has served him so well during his community service. 

Wayne Rooney Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Southampton vs Newcastle (Sunday, 4pm) 

5 points: Southampton still cannot score despite the fact everyone agrees they are a good side. 

15 points: Ray Winstone tells us before the match that over 2.5 goals is 100/1 as two of the league's bluntest attacks face each other. 

25 points: There are a deluge of tweets complaining about this choice of fixture on Super Sunday. 

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion (Monday, 8pm) 

5 points: West Brom feel hard done-by once again on the road, as Jamie Vardy scores a late penalty. 

15 points: There is a hideous amount of back slapping and man-hugging between Tony Pulis and Craig Shakespeare. 

25 points: Monday Night Football's reach new heights for filling air-time when analysing a first-half that consists of one shot and lots of throw-ins.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes