Premier League Bingo: How many points will you score as you follow this weekend's matches?

Liverpool vs Manchester United (Saturday, 12.30pm)

5 points: A more absorbing encounter than last season's 'Red Monday' ends in a 1-1 draw.

15 points: Philippe Coutinho puts six shots from outside the penalty area over the bar.

25 points: Sky have four pundits in the studio, three on the gantry, two pitchside and one at Albert Dock as they treat the most-watched fixture of the year with typical understatement.

Burnley vs West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: A 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor is the final nail in the camel's back for Slaven Bilic.

15 points: The Sean Dyche for England campaign goes into over-drive after Burnley move two points clear of Liverpool.

25 points: David Sullivan's son Jack resists the temptation to divulge team news on Twitter, but coats off half the players after the game.

