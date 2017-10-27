Premier League Bingo: How many points will you score as you follow this weekend's matches?

Manchester united host Spurs in the game of the weekend

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur (Saturday, 12.30pm)

5 points: Jose Mourinho's side score a late equaliser to dent Tottenham's challenge for a 'real' trophy.

15 points: Danny Rose makes his first start of the season against his future employers, and walks off the field talking to Mourinho behind his hand.

25 points: Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino share a bottle of Malbec after the game, and bond over their mutual loathing for Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal vs Swansea City (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette all score in an impressive 4-1 victory.

15 points: #wengerout trends when the Arsenal manager decides against starting Eddie Nketiah.

25 points: Paul Clement bemoans the absence of Martin Olsson as debilitating, which hints Swansea are in a lot more trouble than we initially.

Eddie Nketiah was the hero for Arsenal in mid-week