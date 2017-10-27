Premier League Bingo: How many points will you score as you follow this weekend's matches?

Daniel Zeqiri
Manchester united host Spurs in the game of the weekend

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur (Saturday, 12.30pm)

5 points: Jose Mourinho's side score a late equaliser to dent Tottenham's challenge for a 'real' trophy. 

15 points: Danny Rose makes his first start of the season against his future employers, and walks off the field talking to Mourinho behind his hand. 

25 points: Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino share a bottle of Malbec after the game, and bond over their mutual loathing for Pep Guardiola.  

Arsenal vs Swansea City (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette all score in an impressive 4-1 victory. 

15 points: #wengerout trends when the Arsenal manager decides against starting Eddie Nketiah

25 points: Paul Clement bemoans the absence of Martin Olsson as debilitating, which hints Swansea are in a lot more trouble than we initially. 

Eddie Nketiah was the hero for Arsenal in mid-week Credit: Getty Images

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Roy Hodgson and Slaven Bilic shake hands on a 1-1 draw that does little for either team. 

15 points: The away fans arrive at Selhurst Park armed with the red Wembley seats they ripped out on Wednesday night

25 points: Two minutes of Match of the Day analysis conclude that the Brexit negotiations are moving faster than Andy Carroll. 

Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Huddersfield have spent the week reading their own headlines and succumb to a 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

15 points: Paul Merson wonders whether Jurgen Klopp or David Wagner 'really grabs it'. 

25 points: There are more rictus grins and slaps on the back between the two managers than should be permitted in a Premier League technical area. 

Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner meet an Anfield Credit: Getty Images

Watford vs Stoke City (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Marco Silva inflicts another defeat on Mark Hughes - 'RIP British Coaching'.

15 points: Troy Deeney spends another match sitting on the bench contemplating the multitude of punditry jobs that await post-retirement. 

25 points: Stoke fans cling to the hope of a good cup run to keep them interested amid the interminable boredom of another mid-table finish. But then they remember they are even worse in cup football. 

West Brom vs Manchester City (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Manchester City time take an hour to find the breakthrough, but cruise to another 3-0 win once it arrives. 

15 points: Raheem Sterling is involved in a Manchester City goal for the 14th time this season, but it's 'unconvincing' performance...

25 points: There is a lengthy discussion on Soccer Saturday about how well Guardiola would fare as West Brom manager, which is as useful as wondering how Lewis Hamilton would drive a Skoda. 

Pep Guardiola has silenced the skeptics so far Credit: PA

Bournemouth vs Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)

5 points: Chelsea's defence continues to creak in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

15 points: Nathan Ake turns in a man of the match performance and is hailed as the latest player Chelsea were foolish to move on. 

25 points: Antonio Conte calls Jose Mourinho a voyeur obsessed with Chelsea, to perfectly set up Man Utd's visit to Stamford Bridge next Sunday. 

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Southampton (Sunday, 1.30pm)

5 points: English football's most tepid local derby results in a low-scoring draw.

15 points: Pascal Gross confirms his place as one of the signings of the season with another goal. 

25 points: Sofiane Boufal's confrontational celebration against West Brom backfires as Mauricio Pellegrino benches him. 

Claude Puel is back in the Premier League with Leicester City Credit: AFP

Leicester City vs Everton (Sunday, 4pm)

5 points: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his second goal of the week as David Unsworth's Everton pick up a point. 

15 points: Nobody stops to ask if Leicester City might want to change their style of play given their position in the table.

25 points: Paul Merson, Andy Townsend and Richard Keys organise a 'Justice for Appleton' protest outside the King Power (and a coffin in a hearse to drive past supporting a 'RIP British Coaching' wreath). 

Burnley vs Newcastle United (Monday, 8pm)

5 points: Monday Night Football gets the short straw yet again and produces a 0-0 draw.

15 points: Sean Dyche REFUSES TO RULE OUT leaving Burnley (eventually). 

25 points: Rafa Benitez goes for the lesser spotted four-piece suit on a chilly Lancashire night.

