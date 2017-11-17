Premier League Bingo: How many points can you score?
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (Saturday, 12.30pm)
5 points: Alexandre Lacazette's late winner ensures this fixture does not finish 1-1 for a fourth consecutive season.
15 points: Serge Aurier verges between the sublime and the calamitous, providing an assist and conceding a penalty at the Emirates.
25 points: Paul Merson wonders whether Mauricio Pochettino really 'grabs it', and claims Tim Sherwood would have this Spurs side in the same position.
Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town (3pm)
5 points: Harry Arter bounces back from his World Cup disappointment to create Bournemouth's winning goal.
15 points: Junior Stanislas is the latest recipient of the 'get him on the plane' treatment.
25 points: The 87th different fixture in Premier League history is declared the blandest yet.
Burnley vs Swansea City (3pm)
5 points: The home side win 1-0 - c'mon this is too easy.
15 points: Sean Dyche masterminds another conjuring trick by winning three points despite the opposition have four times as many shots on goal.
25 points: Tony Gale loses his mind when he sees Renato 'Doesn't Fancy It' Sanches wearing gloves on a nippy Lancashire afternoon, claiming it disrespects the war dead.
Crystal Palace vs Everton (3pm)
5 points: Expected goals finally tells the truth and Palace record a welcome 2-1 win.
15 points: Roy Hodgson responds to Ruben Loftus-Cheek's fine performances like only a former England manager can - by shifting him wide in a 4-4-2.
25 points: Still to appoint a permanent manager, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri decides to hand the role to a different celebrity fan each week. John Parrott is in the dugout at Selhurst Park.
Leicester City vs Manchester City (3pm)
5 points: Jamie Vardy gets another goal against one of the 'Big Six' but it is not enough to prevent another Manchester City win.
15 points: Raheem Sterling answers the boo-boys with another goal and assist.
25 points: Glenn Hoddle marvels at the sort of slick passing football he could only dream of coaching, but remarks it's a shame there are 'not enough English people' involved.
Liverpool vs Southampton (3pm)
5 points: A reassuringly healthy Jurgen Klopp conducts from the touchline as Liverpool enjoy a comfortable 3-1 win at Anfield.
15 points: Kenny Dalgsish is interviewed on the pitch at half-time, and the club try to forget the fact he lumbered them with Jordan Henderson.
25 points: Virgil Van Dijk manages to surpass Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the Worst Performance Against Your Future Employers of the season.
West Brom vs Chelsea (3pm)
5 points: It's a 10th Premier League game without a win first the hosts as Eden Hazard scores twice in a Chelsea victory.
15 points: Tony Pulis is consoled by the fact he will have another Premier League job by Christmas.
25 points: David Luiz suffers the inconvenience of a trip to the west Midlands and an afternoon sat next to Frank Skinner to the directors' box.
Manchester United vs Newcastle (5.30pm)
5 points: Romelu Lukaku ends his goalscoring drought as Man Utd claim a perfunctory 2-0 win at Old Trafford.
15 points: Jose Mourinho sends Rafael Benitez's wide a reminder to sort out her husband's diet.
25 points: Television viewers launch a petition demanding to know why broadcasters feel compelled to show Newcastle so damn often.
Watford vs West Ham (Sunday, 4pm)
5 points: David Moyes the football genius picks up a creditable point in his first match in charge.
15 points: Stuart Pearce, who played 50 games for the club and hails from south west London, is apparently a 'West Ham man'.
25 points: Marco Silva's career is progressing at such a rate he is now the bookmakers' second favourite to be the next Foreign Secretary.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Stoke City (Monday, 8pm)
5 points: Everyone agrees to wipe the 1-1 draw for their memory and move on swiftly.
15 points: An 8pm kick-off on the south coast does little to help Mark Hughes's quest to get younger Stoke fans attending matches.
25 points: Mame Biram Diouf looks like he's spent all weekend on a Brighton beano as he turns in another hapless display at right-wing back.