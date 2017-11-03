Premier League Bingo: How many points will you score from this weekend's matches?

Stoke City vs Leicester City (Saturday, 12.30pm)

5 points: 'Boring, Boring' Claude Puel wins a second successive game as Leicester manager.

15 points: Mark Hughes marches off down the tunnel at full-time without shaking Puel's hand, and is the latest British manager facing the chop.

25 points: Stoke wrestle the title of 'groundhog club' from Arsenal's grasp - permanently stranded a mid-table vacuum with neither fear of relegation nor European aspirations.

Huddersfield vs West Bromwich Albion (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Huddersfield record a second successive home league victory over struggling West Brom.

15 points: Tony Pulis pleads that 'the football club' should cut him some slack and show patience in this difficult spell.

25 points: At least one pundit wonders what Aaron Mooy has to do to get an England call-up.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Another thrilling contest in the Best League In The World results in a 1-0 home win.

15 points: The last time Newcastle beat Bournemouth at home Micky Quinn was a scorer, and in his current condition he would be a more potent option than Joselu.

25 points: Boyhood Everton fan Eddie Howe throws his hat into the ring for the vacant manager's job, slowly realising he could be stranded at Bournemouth forevermore.

Southampton vs Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: The Premier League's new away-day specialists Burnley pick up another point.

15 points: The visiting fans serenade their manager with chants of 'Sean Dyche, we want you to stay' amid Everton's interest in him.

25 points: Mauricio Pellegrino is dismissed as another 'fancy failure' by the usual suspects after the game.

Swansea vs Brighton and Hove Albion (Saturday, 3pm)

5 points: Paul Clement's side once again struggle when tasked with taking the initiative and are held to another draw.

15 points: Tammy Abraham celebrates his England call-up by getting on the scoresheet.

25 points: 58-year-old Chris Hughton is described as a promising, young British coach not getting enough opportunities.

Tammy Abraham has impressed at Swansea Credit: Getty Images

West Ham United vs Liverpool (Saturday, 5.30pm)

5 points: Jurgen Klopp's side enjoy the wide open spaces of the London Stadium and romp to a 4-1 away win.

15 points: Like Hyman Roth in the Godfather II - who 'has been dying of the same heart attack for 20 years' - Slaven Bilic is finally sacked after so many weeks of delaying the inevitable.

25 points: Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel top Gold and Sullivan's shortlist - but they end up with Mark Hughes.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace (Sunday, 12.00pm)

5 points: Spurs show the familiar symptoms of a European hangover, but do enough to get past Crystal Palace 2-1.

15 points: Kieran Tripper bags another assists, and Tottenham fans confidently assert on Twitter than he is better than Kyle Walker.

25 points: Roy Hodgson does a 'Ron Atkinson at Nottingham Forest' and heads for the home dugout at Wembley, on autopilot from his England days.

Manchester City vs Arsenal (Sunday, 2.15pm)

5 points: Arsenal make a game of it but are always doing the chasing in a 4-2 Man City victory.

15 points: We will apparently 'learn a lot about Arsenal today'. We learn they are not as good at football as City - and we knew that already.

25 points: Pep Guardiola settles down with the twin comforts of a bottle of red and an eight-point lead and watches Chelsea and Manchester United slug it out at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

5 points: The Premier League champions break down Jose Mourinho's rearguard late-on to win 1-0.

15 points: Phil Jones and Gary Cahill playing on the same pitch results in eight minutes of stoppage time.

25 points: Mourinho makes a show of himself after the full-time whistle by standing on the pitch and embracing the Chelsea players who played under him, like the estranged father showing the kids' mother (Antonio Conte) they like him best.

Everton vs Watford (Sunday, 4.30pm)

5 points: Despite 'knowing the club' David Unsworth slips to a fourth defeat as interim manager.

15 points: The possibility of Wayne Rooney returning to Everton and relegating them is first considered.

25 points: Suspended for violent conduct, Troy Deeney goes on the lookout for the guy in the Gwladys Street End who punched a Lyon player while holding his son.