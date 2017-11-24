Premier League Bingo: How many points can you accumulate from the weekend's fixtures?
West Ham United vs Leicester City (Friday, 8pm)
5 points: A late Mark Noble penalty proves to be a consolation goal as West Ham slump to a 2-1 home defeat.
15 points: David Moyes wishes there was a sale on every weekend at Westfield Stratford so that his team could play all of their games away from the London Stadium.
25 points: The teams walk out of the tunnel to the funeral march, but Moyes denies claims the atmosphere is overly pessimistic.
Crystal Palace vs Stoke City (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: Crystal Palace finally get the result their xG merits and record a 3-1 home victory.
15 points: Wilfried Zaha sends the hapless striker turner wing-back Mame Biram Diouf down the shop for sweets with a dazzling array of stepovers.
25 points: Scott Dann and Ryan Shawcross give fans a glimpse of England's centre-back pairing had Sam Allardyce remained manager.
Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: Jose Mourinho's side score four yet again at Old Trafford and cruise to three points.
15 points: Anthony Martial proves himself to be marginally better than Glenn Murray, and not because of his fancy French name.
25 points: Luke Shaw tries to board Brighton's team coach and spring a Prison Break style escape back to the south coast.
Newcastle United vs Watford (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: Marco Silva's side continue to be an exciting watch on their travels and triumph 3-2 at St James' Park.
15 points: Mike Ashley makes sure to tidy up and have a hoover around as he tries sell the club to new investors.
25 points: 50,000 people sign a petition asking for the game to be replayed because they were deprived of watching Troy Deeney and Jonjo Shelvey on the pitch at the same time.
Swansea vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: Paul Clement inches towards being the next British manager to be sacked after a dismal 0-0 home draw.
15 points: Another week flies by without Wilfried Bony scoring some goals for Swansea.
25 points: Swansea set a new Premier League record for most appearances in the final slot on Match of the Day.
Tottenham Hotspur vs West Brom (Saturday, 3pm)
5 points: Spurs suffer the effects of another European hangover but win another game 1-0 at Wembley.
15 points: This is the game when Mauricio Pochettino finally drops Dele Alli to the bench.
25 points: Garry Megson forgets what decade it is and picks a West Brom XI containing Nathan Ellington and Scott Dobbie.
Liverpool vs Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)
5 points: Jurgen Klopp maintains his impressive record against the 'Big Six' but a late Chelsea equaliser earns them a 2-2 draw at Anfield.
15 points: After the performance of Alberto Moreno and James Milner in Sevilla, Klopp decided to play without a left-back.
25 points: 36% of viewers resort to hiding behind the sofa to avert eyes and ears from the unbearable banter between Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.
Southampton vs Everton (Sunday, 1.30 pm)
5 points: David Unsworth's side continue their descent into oblivion with a lifeless 2-0 defeat on the south coast.
15 points: Wayne Rooney is sent off for a second bookable offence after booting the ball away in frustration.
25 points: Ashley Williams shouting and pointing earns him plenty of praise from the punditocracy despite being at fault for a goal.
Burnley vs Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)
5 points: Arsenal, who of course are incapable of 'grinding out a result', win 2-1 courtesy of a late Aaron Ramsey strike.
15 points: Sean Dyche, linked with Everton and touted as a future England manager, complains that he does not get the praise he deserves.
25 points: There is a minute's silence for the cow hit by a train last October, the incident left Arsenal fans scrambling to make this fixture on time.
Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City (Sunday, 4pm)
5 points: Chequebook manager Pep Guardiola buys himself another three points with a sensational 5-1 away win.
15 points: Some smart alec muses how Guardiola would fare as Huddersfield manager, in the season's most pointless thought experiment.
25 points: Manchester City fans bring their inflatable bananas and retro away kits to relieve the days when City used to face Huddersfield in the second division.