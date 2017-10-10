Premier League chief Richard Scudamore confirms there will be no 4pm game on Christmas Eve

Richard Scudamore has confirmed there will be no 4pm game on Christmas Eve: Getty

Premier League chief Richard Scudamore has confirmed that there will be no 4pm game on Christmas Eve after a furious backlash from fans.

There had been suggestions that Arsenal vs Liverpool could be moved to Sunday December 24 with discussions taking place between the Premier League, the Metropolitan Police and both clubs taking place.

Fans were understandably outraged at the plan with travel particularly difficult around the festive period and Scudamore has today confirmed there will be no game scheduled in the late afternoon.

"Premier League CEO Richard Scudamore commits to no 4pm KO on Xmas Eve following this morning's FSF Fans Group meeting," a Football Supporters' Federation (FSF) statrement read.

Twice in recent years – 2011 and 2016 – Christmas Eve has fallen on a Saturday, traditionally the day of the week fixtures would be played on, but both times the Premier League opted not to schedule any games on the date.

As it stands, all 20 top-flight teams are scheduled to play on Saturday 23 December with a game or games likely to be moved to an earlier slot on the Sunday, likely 12pm or 2pm.