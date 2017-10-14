Premier League clockwatch: Goals from 3pm kick-offs with our Roboblogger including Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Eden Hazard will hope to be among the goals as Chelsea travel to Selhurst Park - Getty Images Europe

Goals aplenty in store?

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of the FIVE 3pm Premier League matches taking place this afternoon.

This rolling blog will feature all the goals from some tasty looking matches including Crystal Palace against Chelsea and Tottenham versus Bournemouth.

We'll also be across any goals that go in in the clashes between Burnley and West Ham, Manchester City vs Stoke and Swansea's home visit of Huddersfield.

In the meantime, our writers have made their score predictions:

Palace vs Chelsea

Still looking for their first point and first goal, Palace are already in deep trouble. "At the moment we're like a boxer knocked down by superior fighters" admitted Roy Hodgson and the visit of Chelsea is unlikely to offer respite.

Ian Winrow's prediction: 0-3

Tottenham vs Bournemouth

One of the Premier League's great oddities, Spurs' failure to win at their temporary Wembley home, should be banished. Spurs might have one eye on Tuesday's trip to Real Madrid but will still carry too much firepower for Bournemouth.

Ben Findon's prediction: 4-0

Burnley vs West Ham

A reversal of fortunes on their travels has buoyed Burnley who peer down on West Ham from the lofty preserve of sixth. Much here will rest on whether they can also rediscover their vaunted home form of last term against opponents who have suffered defeats in three of their four fixtures on the road thus far.

Steven Sutcliffe’s match prediction: Burnley 2-1 West Ham United

Man City vs Stoke

With or without Sergio Aguero, Manchester City are becoming formidable in Pep Guardiola’s second season, as Chelsea discovered two weeks ago. The Premier League leaders will need all their attacking guile against their former manager Mark Hughes, who has led Stoke to a win over Arsenal and a draw with Manchester United this season.

Mike Whalley's prediction: Manchester City 2 Stoke City 0

Swansea vs Huddersfield

Swansea only have one more point at this stage than under pilloried American Bob Bradley last year and Paul Clement will be desperate for three more which could haul them out of the bottom three. But Huddersfield have their own slide to address, having not won in six games, after their fine start.

James Corrigan's prediction: 1-1