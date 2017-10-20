Premier League clubs 'let down' the disabled

A group of Premier League clubs have been accused of letting down their disabled fans and are in talks with the Equality and Human Rights Commission to avoid legal action after an official report on Friday confirmed that they had failed to meet minimum guidelines.

Despite collectively adding 1,000 new wheelchair bays over the past two years, the 2015 pledge to all meet the standards and numbers set out in the Accessible Stadia Guide by August 2017 has not been kept. This was first revealed in an extensive Telegraph Sport investigation last month, which has been followed by a Premier League report into the issue.

Telegraph Sport reported how only 11 clubs currently comply fully with the Accessible Stadia Guide, although the Premier League has given Newcastle United, Burnley and Huddersfield additional time out of recognition for the fact that they have not been in the division for the past two years. This caveat only came to light after the initial pledge was made.

Manchester United have completed the construction works to meet the recommended numbers but have not actually yet made all the spaces available to disabled fans at Premier League games. They have cited safety considerations and a desire not to displace existing season-ticket holders too quickly.

Bournemouth do exceed the recommended numbers but acknowledge they do not meet the guidelines in respect of the position of these spaces, but intend to address this with their new stadium. Chelsea, Watford, Crystal Palace and Everton do not meet the recommended numbers.

The Premier League has been pushing their clubs to address this issue and on Friday underlined the scope of the changes that have been made over the past two years. “This report provides detail of the progress made at a point in time – it is not the end of the process,” said Bill Bush, the Premier League’s executive director.