Premier League clubs unable to find resolution on TV rights

A new TV deal would see a percentage of the global revenue divided based on league position but no vote was taken due to a lack of support.

Premier League clubs were unable to come to a resolution over how overseas television money is distributed following Wednesday's meeting.

All 20 teams met in London midweek to discuss TV rights, with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham reportedly determined to receive a greater share of income.

A Premier League spokesman told Omnisport: "Premier League clubs today met and discussed the future development of the League.

"Clubs unanimously agreed to adjourn the meeting to allow further discussion."

Meanwhile, Facebook's head of sports Dan Reed refused to rule out a bid for the Premier League broadcast rights.

The Premier League's next deals are set to be auctioned next year and social media giant Facebook could challenge the likes of Sky Sports and BT for the next three-year set of domestic and international rights.

Reed said: "The Premier League is a very important partner of ours and we work with them very closely.

"But it would be premature to speculate how we might approach that opportunity -- it's still very early days and there is no template for this.''