Premier League decides against staging fixtures on Christmas Eve

There will be no Premier League games on Christmas Eve - Liverpool FC

The Premier League has opted against staging fixtures on Christmas Eve.

December 24 falls on a Sunday this year and there had been speculation matches could be played on that date.

However, in announcing the broadcast selections for the Christmas period, the Premier League said there would be no games on December 24.

A Premier League statement read: "There will be no Premier League fixtures on Sunday, December 24.

"Four matches have been selected for live UK coverage that weekend, with three to be televised on Saturday, December 23."

Arsenal's match with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium will take place on Friday, December 22.

Everton v Chelsea, Burnley v Tottenham and Leicester against Manchester United will all be televised on Saturday, December 23, the latter with a 1945GMT kick-off.

More to follow...