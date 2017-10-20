Premier League duo become first English players to join Mata's Common Goal project

The charitable cause sees footballers donate a percentage of their earnings, with several high-profile figures on board

Charlie Daniels and Alfie Mawson have become the first English players to join the Common Goal charitable project pioneered by Juan Mata.

Manchester United playmaker Mata has been encouraging fellow footballers to join him in pledging to donate at least one per cent of their salaries to football charities around the world.

The likes of Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels and Juventus centre-half Giorgio Chiellini are already part of the project, along with American stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

Now Bournemouth defender Daniels and Swansea’s Mawson have signed up to support the cause.

“I’ve experienced pretty much everything that you can live as a player in England, maybe that’s why I’ll never forget where I’ve come from,” said Daniels.

“Football is such an important part of my life, as it is for so many people in this country. It just seems right that our national sport gives something back to society.

“Common Goal is the most effective and long-lasting way for players to make a difference. If my pledge can help spread the idea of Common Goal, especially among the younger players, then it will be one of the proudest achievements of my career.”

Mawson added: “It was only a few years ago that I was playing non-league and helping out my Dad at the weekends with his market stall.

“I’m now at a great place and I want to concentrate 100% on my football. I don’t want to cause any fuss or anything, but joining Common Goal allows me to focus on my career while forming part of something that can really help transform lives of those less fortunate. It’s a good thing for football.”