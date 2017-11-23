Premier League fixtures: Christmas & festive season times, dates and TV schedule

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

That phrase may have first been used to describe things not related to football over the holiday season, but we're not particularly interested in that.

For better or worse, the Premier League traditionally presents a packed fixture list either side of Christmas Day and this year is no different.

Every club in the English top flight will play three times between December 22 and New Year's Day, with clashes such as Arsenal vs Liverpool and Tottenham vs West Ham on the schedule.

Goal has your complete guide to this year's festive fixtures.

DECEMBER 22 & 23

Mohamed Salah More