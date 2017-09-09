Premier League fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream & guide to Week 4

Manchester City's thrashing of Liverpool kicked off the weekend return of Premier League football following the latest international break.
There was controversy at the Etihad Stadium due to Sadio Mane's sending off but City asserted their superiority throughout and ended up notching five goals to secure their third win from four.
Everton's meeting with Tottenham highlights the 3pm kick-offs on Saturday before Stoke City face Manchester United in the evening and three games take place on Sunday and Monday.
Goal has your complete guide to the fourth weekend of fixtures of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES
|Date
|Match
|Time
|TV?
|Sep 9
|Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool
|12:30
|Sky
|Sep 9
|Arsenal vs Bournemouth
|15:00
|None
|Sep 9
|Leicester City vs Chelsea
|15:00
|None
|Sep 9
|Southampton vs Watford
|15:00
|None
|Sep 9
|Everton vs Tottenham
|15:00
|None
|Sep 9
|Brighton vs West Brom
|15:00
|None
|Sep 9
|Stoke City vs Manchester United
|17:30
|BT
|Sep 10
|Burnley vs Crystal Palace
|13:30
|Sky
|Sep 10
|Swansea City vs Newcastle United
|16:00
|Sky
|Sep 11
|West Ham vs Huddersfield Town
|20:00
|Sky
Partially thanks to Mane's red card for a high challenge that forced off goalkeeper Ederson, Manchester City made short work of Liverpool.
Sergio Aguero put Pep Guardiola's men in front, and Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane added two each in a convincing 5-0 victory.
Due to their European commitments, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United are also in action on Saturday.
The Gunners host Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium, while Chelsea go to Leicester City in a match between the league's most recent two champions.
Everton and Tottenham meet in an intriguing clash at Goodison Park, Southampton welcome Watford and Brighton will hope to record a first Premier League win against West Brom.
In the evening clash, Manchester United will defend their 100% start to the season away at Stoke City.
There are two games scheduled for Sunday: Burnley, who have taken four points off Chelsea and Spurs only to lose at home to West Brom, take on struggling Crystal Palace, and Newcastle United visit Wales to face Swansea City.
On Monday night, Slaven Bilic will continue to fight for his job when West Ham play Huddersfield Town in London.
PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|+8
|10
|2
|Manchester United
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+10
|9
|3
|Huddersfield Town
|3
|2
|1
|0
|+4
|7
|4
|West Brom
|3
|2
|1
|0
|+2
|7
|5
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|6
|Chelsea
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+2
|6
|7
|Watford
|3
|1
|2
|0
|+2
|5
|8
|Southampton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|+1
|5
|9
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|+1
|4
|10
|Burnley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|11
|Stoke
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|12
|Everton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|13
|Swansea City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|14
|Newcastle United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Leicester City
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|3
|16
|Arsenal
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-4
|3
|17
|Brighton
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-4
|1
|18
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-4
|0
|19
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-6
|0
|20
|West Ham
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-8
|0
PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE
In the UK, Premier League games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, with the BBC broadcasting highlights on Match of the Day. Viewers will also be able to stream games live online using Sky Go and the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|UK online stream
|Sky Sports / BT Sport
|Sky Go / BT Sport app
In the US, up to 250 Premier League games will be available to watch live on television on NBC's various channels, including NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. These games can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.
The network also announced in June that a further 130 games would be exclusively available with the 'Premier League Pass' on NBC Sports Gold. The 'Premier League Pass' service will cost $50.
|US TV channel
|US online stream
|NBC Sports
|NBC Sports Live
LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS
|Date
|Match
|Aug 26
|Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City
|Aug 26
|Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea City
|Aug 26
|Huddersfield Town 0-0 Southampton
|Aug 26
|Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham
|Aug 26
|Watford 0-0 Brighton
|Aug 26
|Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City
|Aug 27
|Chelsea 2-0 Everton
|Aug 27
|West Brom 1-1 Stoke City
|Aug 27
|Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal
|Aug 27
|Tottenham 1-1 Burnley
There was late drama in Saturday's early kick-off, with Raheem Sterling netting a stoppage-time winner to earn Manchester City three points against Bournemouth before being sent off for celebrating with the travelling fans.
City's rivals Manchester United, meanwhile, made it three wins from three by seeing off Leicester thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini in the evening match.
In the 3pm kick-offs, Newcastle United got off the mark by beating struggling West Ham, and Crystal Palace's predicament worsened with a home loss against Swansea City.
Chelsea had Spanish duo Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata to thank for seeing them past Everton in one of Sunday's lunchtime contests, with Stoke ending West Brom's 100 per cent start in the other.
Attention then shifted to Anfield, with Liverpool proving far too strong for a disjointed Arsenal side, while Harry Kane saw his August hoodoo extended into another year as Tottenham endured further Wembley frustration.