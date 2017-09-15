Premier League fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream & guide to Week 5

Arsenal's latest visit to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea highlights the fifth weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

The Gunners return to a venue they have not had much luck at in recent years on Sunday, with Manchester United welcoming Wayne Rooney back to Old Trafford later in the day.

Manchester City will have a chance to leapfrog their rivals at the top of the table at least temporarily when they travel to Watford on Saturday, while Liverpool host Burnley.

Goal has your complete guide to the fourth weekend of fixtures of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Date Match Time TV? Sep 15 Bournemouth vs Brighton 20:00 Sky Sep 16 Crystal Palace vs Southampton 12:30 Sky Sep 16 Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City 15:00 None Sep 16 West Brom vs West Ham 15:00 None Sep 16 Liverpool vs Burnley 15:00 None Sep 16 Watford vs Manchester City 15:00 None Sep 16 Newcastle United vs Stoke City 15:00 None Sep 16 Tottenham vs Swansea City 17:30 BT Sep 17 Chelsea vs Arsenal 13:30 Sky Sep 17 Manchester United vs Everton 16:00 Sky

Bournemouth and Brighton will kick the weekend off with a south-coast derby on Friday night.

Earlier on Saturday, Roy Hodgson takes charge of Crystal Palace for the first time when they host Southampton at Selhurst Park, while unbeaten Watford's clash with Manchester City highlights the 3pm fixtures.

Huddersfield Town will hope to bounce back from their defeat at West Ham against Leicester City, while the Hammers are in the Midlands to take on West Brom.

Liverpool will be without the suspended Sadio Mane at home to Burnley and Newcastle United will have the chance to bolster their position in the top half by seeing off Stoke City at home.

Late on Saturday, Swansea City are at Wembley to face Tottenham, who are coming off an impressive win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

And to conclude the weekend, Chelsea meet with Arsenal in a match sure to grab the headlines in one way or another before Rooney makes his Old Trafford comeback with Everton looking to deal a first defeat of the campaign to Manchester United.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Manchester United 4 3 1 0 +10 10 2 Manchester City 4 3 1 0 +8 10 3 Chelsea 4 3 0 1 +3 9 4 Watford 4 2 2 0 +4 8 5 Tottenham 4 2 1 1 +4 7 6 Huddersfield Town 4 2 1 1 +2 7 7 Burnley 4 2 1 1 +1 7 8 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 0 7 9 West Brom 4 2 1 1 0 7 10 Newcastle United 4 2 0 2 +1 6 11 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 -1 6 12 Stoke City 4 1 2 1 0 5 13 Southampton 4 1 2 1 -1 5 14 Brighton 4 1 1 2 -2 4 15 Swansea 4 1 1 2 -3 4 16 Everton 4 1 1 2 -4 4 17 Leicester City 4 1 0 3 -2 3 18 West Ham 4 1 0 3 -6 3 19 Bournemouth 4 0 0 4 -7 0 20 Crystal Palace 4 0 0 4 -7 0

PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE

Hector Bellerin Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 09092017 More

In the UK, Premier League games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, with the BBC broadcasting highlights on Match of the Day. Viewers will also be able to stream games live online using Sky Go and the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel UK online stream Sky Sports / BT Sport Sky Go / BT Sport app

In the US, up to 250 Premier League games will be available to watch live on television on NBC's various channels, including NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. These games can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.

The network also announced in June that a further 130 games would be exclusively available with the 'Premier League Pass' on NBC Sports Gold. The 'Premier League Pass' service will cost $50.

US TV channel US online stream NBC Sports NBC Sports Live

LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS

Date Match Time TV? Sep 9 Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool 12:30 Sky Sep 9 Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth 15:00 None Sep 9 Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea 15:00 None Sep 9 Southampton 0-2 Watford 15:00 None Sep 9 Everton 0-3 Tottenham 15:00 None Sep 9 Brighton 3-1 West Brom 15:00 None Sep 9 Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United 17:30 BT Sep 10 Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace 13:30 Sky Sep 10 Swansea City 0-1 Newcastle United 16:00 Sky Sep 11 West Ham 2-0 Huddersfield Town 20:00 Sky

With the help of the red card issued to Mane for a dangerous challenge that forced off goalkeeper Ederson, Manchester City made short work of Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero put Pep Guardiola's men in front, and Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane added two each in a convincing 5-0 victory.

Due to their European commitments the following week, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United were also in action on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette was on the scoresheet again as the Gunners swept aside Bournemouth, with Danny Welbeck netting twice.

Alvaro Morata continued his strong start to life in England with another goal and N'Golo Kante's second was enough for Chelsea to edge past Leicester City.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, put another frustrating August behind him with two goals in Tottenham's 3-0 win at Everton and Brighton picked up a first Premier League win over West Brom.

