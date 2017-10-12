Premier League fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream & guide to Week 8

Round eight of the Premier League season will kick off with a bang, with Manchester United visiting fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

The Reds have fallen seven points behind their north-west neighbours already but boast an excellent record against fellow title contenders they will be hoping to maintain.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are all in action later on Saturday before a pair of Sunday games and Leicester City's clash with West Brom on Monday night.

the latest set of fixtures, including the updated table.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Date Match Time TV? Oct 14 Liverpool vs Manchester United 12:30 Sky Oct 14 Burnley vs West Ham 15:00 None Oct 14 Manchester City vs Stoke City 15:00 None Oct 14 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea 15:00 None Oct 14 Tottenham vs Bournemouth 15:00 None Oct 14 Swansea City vs Huddersfield Town 15:00 None Oct 14 Watford vs Arsenal 17:30 BT Oct 15 Brighton vs Everton 13:30 None Oct 15 Southampton vs Newcastle United 16:00 Sky Oct 16 Leicester City vs West Brom 20:00 Sky

Liverpool host Manchester United at 12:30 on Saturday, with the Red Devils having the chance to put 10 points between themselves and Jurgen Klopp's men at this early stage in the campaign.

The rest of England's Champions League clubs are also in action on Saturday due to the upcoming week of European fixtures.

Manchester City take on Stoke City at 15:00, with Chelsea visiting struggling Crystal Palace and Tottenham back at Wembley to face Bournemouth.

Swansea City face Huddersfield Town and Burnley meet West Ham before, at 17:30, Watford look to continue their strong start to the new campaign at home against Arsenal.

On Sunday, Brighton take on Everton in a game which has been moved to be broadcast on Indian television but will not be shown in the UK.

Southampton's match against Newcastle United at St Mary's will be live on Sky Sports later in the day, as will Leicester City's Monday-night matchup against West Brom.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Manchester City 7 6 1 0 +20 19 2 Manchester United 7 6 1 0 +19 19 3 Tottenham 7 4 2 1 +9 14 4 Chelsea 7 4 1 2 +6 13 5 Arsenal 7 4 1 2 +3 13 6 Burnley 7 3 3 1 +2 12 7 Liverpool 7 3 3 1 +1 12 8 Watford 7 3 3 1 -1 12 9 Newcastle United 7 3 1 3 +1 10 10 West Brom 7 2 3 2 -2 9 11 Huddersfield Town 7 2 3 2 -2 9 12 Southampton 7 2 2 3 -2 8 13 Stoke City 7 2 2 3 -4 8 14 Brighton 7 2 1 4 -4 7 15 West Ham 7 2 1 4 -6 7 16 Everton 7 2 1 4 -8 7 17 Leicester City 7 1 2 4 -3 5 18 Swansea City 7 1 2 4 -5 5 19 Bournemouth 7 1 1 5 -9 4 20 Crystal Palace 7 0 0 7 -17 0

PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE

