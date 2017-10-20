Premier League fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream & guide to Week 9

Tottenham's clash with Liverpool highlights the ninth round of Premier League action of the 2017-18 campaign.

The two contenders at the top of the table will meet in the final fixture of the weekend on Sunday afternoon following Everton's match against Arsenal.

Manchester City take on Burnley on Saturday while on Friday night, Brighton dealt a convincing 3-0 loss to West Ham at the London Stadium.

Goal has your complete guide to the latest set of fixtures, including the updated table.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Date Match Time TV? Oct 20 West Ham 0-3 Brighton 20:00 Sky Oct 21 Chelsea vs Watford 12:30 Sky Oct 21 Manchester City vs Burnley 15:00 None Oct 21 Swansea City vs Leicester City 15:00 None Oct 21 Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United 15:00 None Oct 21 Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace 15:00 None Oct 21 Stoke City vs Bournemouth 15:00 None Oct 21 Southampton vs West Brom 17:30 BT Oct 22 Everton vs Arsenal 13:30 Sky Oct 22 Tottenham vs Liverpool 16:00 Sky

Slaven Bilic will be feeling the heat after West Ham suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss at home to newly promoted Brighton on Friday night.

The Saturday lunchtime kick-off is between Chelsea and Watford, with the Blues coming off a shock loss at Crystal Palace and the Hornets a superb win over Arsenal.

Manchester City will look to keep their grip on top spot at 15:00 at home against Burnley, with rivals Manchester United visiting Huddersfield Town.

Elsewhere, Swansea City take on managerless Leicester City, Newcastle United host Palace and Bournemouth make the trip to Stoke City.

In the 17:30 match, Southampton and West Brom will battle it out for a place in the top half of the table.

On Sunday, two under-pressure managers go head-to-head when Ronald Koeman's Everton welcome Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.

And the latest round of fixtures is capped off with the most notable matchup of the lot when Liverpool are at Wembley to face Tottenham.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Manchester City 8 7 1 0 +25 22 2 Manchester United 8 6 2 0 +19 20 3 Tottenham 8 5 2 1 +10 17 4 Watford 8 4 3 1 0 15 5 Chelsea 8 4 1 3 +5 13 6 Arsenal 8 4 1 3 +2 13 7 Burnley 8 3 4 1 +2 13 8 Liverpool 8 3 4 1 +1 13 9 Newcastle United 8 3 2 3 +1 11 10 Brighton 9 3 2 4 -1 11 11 West Brom 8 2 4 2 -2 10 12 Southampton 8 2 3 3 -2 9 13 Huddersfield Town 8 2 3 3 -4 9 14 Swansea City 8 2 2 4 -3 8 15 Everton 8 2 2 4 -8 8 16 Stoke City 8 2 2 4 -9 8 17 West Ham 9 2 2 5 -9 8 18 Leicester City 8 1 3 4 -3 6 19 Bournemouth 8 1 1 6 -10 4 20 Crystal Palace 8 1 0 7 -16 3

PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE

Alvaro Morata Chelsea More