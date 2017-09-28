Premier League fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream & guide to Week 7

Chelsea and Manchester City will clash in perhaps the biggest match of the Premier League season so far this weekend.

Pep Guardiola's men will be looking to keep their unbeaten record intact at Stamford Bridge, while the Blues can draw level with their title rivals with a victory.

In the meantime, Manchester United will hope to take advantage of either side - or both - dropping points when they host Crystal Palace.

Goal has your complete guide to the latest set of fixtures, including the updated table.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Date Match Time TV? Sep 30 Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham 12:30 Sky Sep 30 Bournemouth vs Leicester City 15:00 None Sep 30 West Brom vs Watford 15:00 None Sep 30 West Ham vs Swansea City 15:00 None Sep 30 Stoke City vs Southampton 15:00 None Sep 30 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace 15:00 None Sep 30 Chelsea vs Manchester City 17:30 BT Oct 1 Arsenal vs Brighton 12:00 BT Oct 1 Everton vs Burnley 14:15 Sky Oct 1 Newcastle United vs Liverpool 16:30 Sky

Tottenham are once again involved in the first game of the weekend, this time visiting Huddersfield Town at lunchtime on Saturday.

Five 15:00 fixtures then follow - the highlight of which is another difficult away trip for Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace, who remain without a point through six games.

High-flying Watford are at West Brom and both Bournemouth and Leicester City will be looking to kick-start their season when they meet on the south coast.

West Ham could do with a win at home to Swansea City, as could Stoke City when they welcome Southampton.

The evening kick-off is the biggest game of the weekend as Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Pep Guardiola's men can go six points clear of the Blues with a victory.

On Sunday, Arsenal are at home against Brighton to get things started.

Everton then take on Burnley in a north-west match-up before the action closes with a classic Premier League fixture: Newcastle United against Liverpool.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Manchester City 6 5 1 0 +19 16 2 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 +15 16 3 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 +7 13 4 Tottenham 6 3 2 1 +5 11 5 Liverpool 6 3 2 1 +1 11 6 Watford 6 3 2 1 -1 11 7 Arsenal 6 3 1 2 1 10 8 Huddersfield Town 6 2 3 1 +2 9 9 Burnley 6 2 3 1 +1 9 10 Newcastle United 6 3 0 3 +1 9 11 Southampton 6 2 2 2 -1 8 12 West Brom 6 2 2 2 -2 8 13 Brighton 6 2 1 3 -2 7 14 Everton 6 2 1 3 -7 7 15 Swansea City 6 1 2 3 -4 5 16 Stoke City 6 1 2 3 -5 5 17 Leicester City 6 1 1 4 -3 4 18 West Ham 6 1 1 4 -7 4 19 Bournemouth 6 1 0 5 -9 3 20 Crystal Palace 6 0 0 6 -13 0

PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE

Alvaro Morata Chelsea More

In the UK, Premier League games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, with the BBC broadcasting highlights on Match of the Day. Viewers will also be able to stream games live online using Sky Go and the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel UK online stream Sky Sports / BT Sport Sky Go / BT Sport app

In the U.S., up to 250 Premier League games will be available to watch live on television on NBC's various channels, including NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. These games can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.

The network also announced in June that a further 130 games would be exclusively available with the 'Premier League Pass' on NBC Sports Gold. The 'Premier League Pass' service will cost $50.

US TV channel US online stream NBC Sports NBC Sports Live

LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS

Date Match Time TV? Sep 23 West Ham 2-3 Tottenham 12:30 Sky Sep 23 Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield Town 15:00 None Sep 23 Everton 2-1 Bournemouth 15:00 None Sep 23 Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace 15:00 None Sep 23 Southampton 0-1 Manchester United 15:00 None Sep 23 Swansea City 1-2 Watford 15:00 None Sep 23 Stoke City 0-4 Chelsea 15:00 None Sep 23 Leicester City 2-3 Liverpool 17:30 BT Sep 24 Brighton 1-0 Newcastle 16:00 Sky Sep 25 Arsenal 2-0 West Brom 20:00 Sky

The early kick-off last weekend was at the London Stadium, where Tottenham raced into a 3-0 lead in the second half.

West Ham pulled one back before Serge Aurier was sent off, though, and Cheikhou Kouyate's second made it a very nervy finish for Spurs, who just about held out for three points.

Later on, Manchester United earned a 1-0 victory at Southampton despite withstanding late pressure thanks to Romelu Lukaku's sixth league goal of the season.

Defending champions Chelsea were more convincing winners, with Alvaro Morata's hat-trick driving them to a 4-0 victory at Stoke City - as were Manchester City, who won 5-0 on the back of four second-half goals against Crystal Palace.

Surprise packages Burnley and Huddersfield Town played out a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor but there was more drama at Swansea City and Everton.

Read More