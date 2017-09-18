Premier League fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream & guide to Week 6

The Premier League is set for an action-packed Saturday this weekend as its top clubs return to their European commitments the following week.
Only two games - Newcastle United's visit to Brighton and Arsenal's clash with West Brom - will take place on Sunday and Monday.
Before that, eight matches will take place across Saturday, including the always competitive London derby between West Ham and Tottenham.
Goal has your complete guide to the sixth round of fixtures of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES
|Date
|Match
|Time
|TV?
|Sep 23
|West Ham vs Tottenham
|12:30
|Sky
|Sep 23
|Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
|15:00
|None
|Sep 23
|Everton vs Bournemouth
|15:00
|None
|Sep 23
|Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
|15:00
|None
|Sep 23
|Southampton vs Manchester United
|15:00
|None
|Sep 23
|Swansea City vs Watford
|15:00
|None
|Sep 23
|Stoke City vs Chelsea
|15:00
|None
|Sep 23
|Leicester City vs Liverpool
|17:30
|BT
|Sep 24
|Brighton vs Newcastle
|16:00
|Sky
|Sep 25
|Arsenal vs West Brom
|20:00
|Sky
The early kick-off is at the London Stadium, where West Ham will hope to put a further dent in rivals Tottenham's mixed campaign so far.
The pick of the 3pm starts sees Manchester United visit Southampton looking to keep up their unbeaten run without midfielder Paul Pogba, who looks set for a spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury.
Chelsea are at the Britannia Stadium to face Stoke City, while league leaders - albeit only by alphabetical order - Manchester City host Crystal Palace.
Burnley are seventh despite having faced three title contenders already and will look to build on their excellent start at home to Huddersfield Town, while Everton and Bournemouth meet at Goodison Park.
Swansea City face Watford and later in the evening, Liverpool are at the King Power Stadium for the second time in the space of a few days to play Leicester City.
The busy Saturday schedule is a consequence of five clubs playing Champions League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday the following week.
That means the sole Sunday fixture is on the south coast between newly promoted Brighton and Newcastle United.
On Monday night, Arsenal will aim to build on their 0-0 draw at Chelsea when West Brom come to the Emirates Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|+14
|13
|2
|Manchester United
|5
|4
|1
|0
|+14
|13
|3
|Chelsea
|5
|3
|1
|1
|+3
|10
|4
|Newcastle United
|5
|3
|0
|2
|+2
|9
|5
|Tottenham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|+4
|8
|6
|Huddersfield Town
|5
|2
|2
|1
|+2
|8
|7
|Burnley
|5
|2
|2
|1
|+1
|8
|8
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|9
|Southampton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|10
|West Brom
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|11
|Watford
|5
|2
|2
|1
|-2
|8
|12
|Arsenal
|5
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|7
|13
|Stoke City
|5
|1
|2
|2
|-1
|5
|14
|Swansea
|5
|1
|2
|2
|-3
|5
|15
|Leicester City
|5
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|4
|16
|Brighton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|-3
|4
|17
|Everton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|-8
|4
|18
|West Ham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|-6
|4
|19
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0
|4
|-8
|3
|20
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|0
|5
|-8
|0
PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE
In the UK, Premier League games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, with the BBC broadcasting highlights on Match of the Day. Viewers will also be able to stream games live online using Sky Go and the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|UK online stream
|Sky Sports / BT Sport
|Sky Go / BT Sport app
In the US, up to 250 Premier League games will be available to watch live on television on NBC's various channels, including NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. These games can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.
The network also announced in June that a further 130 games would be exclusively available with the 'Premier League Pass' on NBC Sports Gold. The 'Premier League Pass' service will cost $50.
|US TV channel
|US online stream
|NBC Sports
|NBC Sports Live
LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS
|Date
|Match
|Time
|TV?
|Sep 15
|Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton
|20:00
|Sky
|Sep 16
|Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton
|12:30
|Sky
|Sep 16
|Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City
|15:00
|None
|Sep 16
|West Brom 0-0 West Ham
|15:00
|None
|Sep 16
|Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
|15:00
|None
|Sep 16
|Watford 0-6 Manchester City
|15:00
|None
|Sep 16
|Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke City
|15:00
|None
|Sep 16
|Tottenham 0-0 Swansea City
|17:30
|BT
|Sep 17
|Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
|13:30
|Sky
|Sep 17
|Manchester United 4-0 Everton
|16:00
|Sky
Bournemouth and Brighton kicked off the fifth weekend of the campaign with a south-coast derby on Friday night and the Cherries were victorious, picking up their first win of the season.
Roy Hodgson took charge of Crystal Palace for the first time on Saturday when they hosted Southampton at Selhurst Park, but it was a disappointing start for the former England boss as they lost 1-0.
Manchester City continued to pad out their goals scored column with a 6-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road, while Huddersfield Town held Leicester City to a 1-1 draw. West Ham followed their first win of the season against Huddersfield with a scoreless draw away to West Brom.
A Liverpool side bereft of the talents of Sadio Mane were unable to beat Burnley at home as the Clarets secured a 1-1 draw at Anfield and Newcastle United bolstered their position in the top half by seeing off Stoke City at home.
Late on Saturday, Swansea City frustrated Tottenham at Wembley, keeping Mauricio Pochettino's side scoreless to pick up a valuable point.
And to conclude the weekend, Chelsea was held to a scoreless at home by Arsenal before Rooney's Old Trafford comeback with Everton was spoiled in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.