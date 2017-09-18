Premier League fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream & guide to Week 6

The Premier League is set for an action-packed Saturday this weekend as its top clubs return to their European commitments the following week.

Only two games - Newcastle United's visit to Brighton and Arsenal's clash with West Brom - will take place on Sunday and Monday.

Before that, eight matches will take place across Saturday, including the always competitive London derby between West Ham and Tottenham.

Goal has your complete guide to the sixth round of fixtures of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Date Match Time TV? Sep 23 West Ham vs Tottenham 12:30 Sky Sep 23 Burnley vs Huddersfield Town 15:00 None Sep 23 Everton vs Bournemouth 15:00 None Sep 23 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace 15:00 None Sep 23 Southampton vs Manchester United 15:00 None Sep 23 Swansea City vs Watford 15:00 None Sep 23 Stoke City vs Chelsea 15:00 None Sep 23 Leicester City vs Liverpool 17:30 BT Sep 24 Brighton vs Newcastle 16:00 Sky Sep 25 Arsenal vs West Brom 20:00 Sky

The early kick-off is at the London Stadium, where West Ham will hope to put a further dent in rivals Tottenham's mixed campaign so far.

The pick of the 3pm starts sees Manchester United visit Southampton looking to keep up their unbeaten run without midfielder Paul Pogba, who looks set for a spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

Chelsea are at the Britannia Stadium to face Stoke City, while league leaders - albeit only by alphabetical order - Manchester City host Crystal Palace.

Burnley are seventh despite having faced three title contenders already and will look to build on their excellent start at home to Huddersfield Town, while Everton and Bournemouth meet at Goodison Park.

Swansea City face Watford and later in the evening, Liverpool are at the King Power Stadium for the second time in the space of a few days to play Leicester City.

The busy Saturday schedule is a consequence of five clubs playing Champions League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday the following week.

That means the sole Sunday fixture is on the south coast between newly promoted Brighton and Newcastle United.

On Monday night, Arsenal will aim to build on their 0-0 draw at Chelsea when West Brom come to the Emirates Stadium.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Manchester City 5 4 1 0 +14 13 2 Manchester United 5 4 1 0 +14 13 3 Chelsea 5 3 1 1 +3 10 4 Newcastle United 5 3 0 2 +2 9 5 Tottenham 5 2 2 1 +4 8 6 Huddersfield Town 5 2 2 1 +2 8 7 Burnley 5 2 2 1 +1 8 8 Liverpool 5 2 2 1 0 8 9 Southampton 5 2 2 1 0 8 10 West Brom 5 2 2 1 0 8 11 Watford 5 2 2 1 -2 8 12 Arsenal 5 2 1 2 -1 7 13 Stoke City 5 1 2 2 -1 5 14 Swansea 5 1 2 2 -3 5 15 Leicester City 5 1 1 3 -2 4 16 Brighton 5 1 1 3 -3 4 17 Everton 5 1 1 3 -8 4 18 West Ham 5 1 1 3 -6 4 19 Bournemouth 5 1 0 4 -8 3 20 Crystal Palace 5 0 0 5 -8 0

PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE

In the UK, Premier League games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, with the BBC broadcasting highlights on Match of the Day. Viewers will also be able to stream games live online using Sky Go and the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel UK online stream Sky Sports / BT Sport Sky Go / BT Sport app

In the US, up to 250 Premier League games will be available to watch live on television on NBC's various channels, including NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. These games can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.

The network also announced in June that a further 130 games would be exclusively available with the 'Premier League Pass' on NBC Sports Gold. The 'Premier League Pass' service will cost $50.

US TV channel US online stream NBC Sports NBC Sports Live

LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS

Date Match Time TV? Sep 15 Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton 20:00 Sky Sep 16 Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton 12:30 Sky Sep 16 Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City 15:00 None Sep 16 West Brom 0-0 West Ham 15:00 None Sep 16 Liverpool 1-1 Burnley 15:00 None Sep 16 Watford 0-6 Manchester City 15:00 None Sep 16 Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke City 15:00 None Sep 16 Tottenham 0-0 Swansea City 17:30 BT Sep 17 Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal 13:30 Sky Sep 17 Manchester United 4-0 Everton 16:00 Sky

Bournemouth and Brighton kicked off the fifth weekend of the campaign with a south-coast derby on Friday night and the Cherries were victorious, picking up their first win of the season.

Roy Hodgson took charge of Crystal Palace for the first time on Saturday when they hosted Southampton at Selhurst Park, but it was a disappointing start for the former England boss as they lost 1-0.

Manchester City continued to pad out their goals scored column with a 6-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road, while Huddersfield Town held Leicester City to a 1-1 draw. West Ham followed their first win of the season against Huddersfield with a scoreless draw away to West Brom.

