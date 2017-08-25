Premier League fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream & guide to Week 3

Liverpool's clash against Arsenal at Anfield headlines the third weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

The Reds and Gunners will meet on Sunday after Chelsea have taken on Wayne Rooney and Everton in another intriguing fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Top-of-the-table Manchester United will hope to make it three wins out of three by seeing off Leicester City at Old Trafford in the pick of Saturday's matches.

Goal has your complete guide to the upcoming weekend of fixtures.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Date Match Time TV? Aug 26 Bournemouth vs Manchester City 12:30 Sky Aug 26 Crystal Palace Swansea City 15:00 None Aug 26 Huddersfield Town vs Southampton 15:00 None Aug 26 Newcastle United vs West Ham 15:00 None Aug 26 Watford vs Brighton 15:00 None Aug 26 Manchester United vs Leicester City 17:30 BT Aug 27 Chelsea vs Everton 13:30 None Aug 27 West Brom vs Stoke City 13:30 Sky Aug 27 Liverpool vs Arsenal 16:00 Sky Aug 27 Tottenham vs Burnley 16:00 None

Manchester City kick off week three in the Premier League in front of the television cameras, visiting Bournemouth in Saturday's early kick-off. City's rivals Manchester United, meanwhile, will look to make it three wins from three when they face Leicester in the evening match.

Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge in one of two early games on Sunday, with West Brom's clash against Stoke City - which is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League - taking place at the same time.

Later on Sunday at 4pm, Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield for the marquee clash of the weekend, with Tottenham playing Burnley at Wembley at the same time.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 8 0 +8 6 2 Huddersfield Town 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6 3 West Brom 2 2 0 0 2 0 +2 6 4 Watford 2 1 1 0 5 3 +2 4 5 Manchester City 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2 4 6 Liverpool 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 4 7 Southampton 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 8 Everton 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 9 Leicester City 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 10 Tottenham 2 1 0 1 3 2 +1 3 11 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 12 Chelsea 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 13 Burnley 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 14 Stoke City 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 15 Swansea 2 0 1 1 0 4 -4 1 16 Bournemouth 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 17 Newcaslte United 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 18 Brighton 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0 19 Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0 20 West Ham 2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0

PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE

Paul Pogba Manchester United More

In the UK, Premier League games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, with the BBC broadcasting highlights on Match of the Day. Viewers will also be able to stream games live online using Sky Go and the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel UK online stream Sky Sports / BT Sport Sky Go / BT Sport app

In the US, up to 250 Premier League games will be available to watch live on television on NBC's various channels, including NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. These games can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.

The network also announced in June that a further 130 games would be exclusively available with the 'Premier League Pass' on NBC Sports Gold. The 'Premier League Pass' service will cost $50.

US TV channel US online stream NBC Sports NBC Sports Live

LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS

Date Match Aug 19 Swansea City 0-4 Manchester United Aug 19 Bournemouth 0-2 Watford Aug 19 Burnley 0-1 West Brom Aug 19 Leicester City 2-0 Brighton Aug 19 Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace Aug 19 Southampton 3-2 West Ham Aug 19 Stoke City 1-0 Arsenal Aug 20 Huddersfield Town 1-0 Newcastle Aug 20 Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea Aug 21 Manchester City 1-1 Everton

Manchester United continued their impressive start with a second 4-0 win of the season, this time beating Swansea City with Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba among the goals.

Arsenal, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing defeat to Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium. Jese Rodriguez scored the winning goal on his debut for the Potters.

Liverpool had Sadio Mane to thank as they picked up their first win of the season at home to Crystal Palace, while Leicester City inflicted a defeat on newly promoted Brighton.

Southampton and West Ham were involved in the highest-scoring game of the weekend, with the Saints beating the Hammers 3-2 despite a comeback with 10 men from Slaven Bilic's side.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town continued to confound expectations by collecting their second win in as many games against Newcastle United and Chelsea bounced back from their opening-day loss with a hard-fought win over Tottenham at Wembley.

Manchester City rounded off the second round of games on Monday evening with a 1-1 draw against Everton. Raheem Sterling's late equaliser cancelled out a Wayne Rooney strike.