Premier League fixtures: TV schedule, live stream & opening weekend preview

The 2017-18 Premier League season gets under way on August 11 as a host of clubs vie for the top prize in English football.

Chelsea will attempt to defend their title from the challenge of teams such as Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Manchester United, while Arsenal will be keen to at least ensure a return to the Champions League having missed out last term.

Man Utd to go unbeaten in the Premier League - 125/1

Some clubs will be preoccupied with concerns at the opposite end of the table as they attempt to avoid relegation to the Championship, while others will be determined to build on the progress they made last year.

Two teams will feature in the Premier League for the first time this coming season after Brighton and Huddersfield earned promotion, while Newcastle also return to the proverbial top table at the first attempt, having suffered relegation in 2015-16.

As the big kick-off draws closer, Goal has your complete guide to the opening weekend of fixtures

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Date Match Time TV? Aug 11 Arsenal vs Leicester 19:45 Yes Aug 12 Watford vs Liverpool 12:30 Yes Aug 12 Chelsea vs Burnley 15:00 No Aug 12 Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield 15:00 No Aug 12 Everton vs Stoke 15:00 No Aug 12 Southampton vs Swansea 15:00 No Aug 12 West Brom vs Bournemouth 15:00 No Aug 12 Brighton vs Manchester City 17:30 Yes Aug 13 Newcastle vs Tottenham 13:30 Yes Aug 13 Manchester United vs West Ham 16:00 Yes

Arsenal and Leicester will raise the curtain on the 2017-18 Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium on the evening of August 11. It will be the first time an opening Premier League game is played on a Friday and it will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Following that, six games will take place on Saturday, August 12, with Liverpool kicking off proceedings early away to Watford in front of the television cameras. Four matches are scheduled for simultaneous 15:00 kick-offs, with Chelsea commencing their title defence at home to Burnley.

Chelsea don't look like title contenders

Later on Saturday, Premier League newcomers Brighton will endure a baptism of fire as they play their first ever Premier League game against Manchester City, with the game being shown live on BT Sport 1.

There are two games on Sunday, August 13; Newcastle return to the top flight by hosting Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham, while Manchester United take on West Ham at Old Trafford. Both of those matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE

View photos Pep Guardiola Jose Mourinho Manchester City Manchester United More

In the UK, Premier League games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, with the BBC broadcasting highlights on Match of the Day. Viewers will also be able to stream live online using Sky Go and the BT Sport Player.

UK TV channel UK online stream Sky Sports / BT Sport Sky Go / BT Sport Player

In the US, up to 250 Premier League games will be available to watch live on television on NBC's various channels, including NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. The network also announced in June that a further 130 games would be exclusively available with the 'Premier League Pass' on NBC Sports Gold. The 'Premier League Pass' service will cost $50.

US TV channel US online stream NBC Sports NBC online

WHO ARE THE FAVOURITES?

View photos Kyle Walker Manchester City More

Read More