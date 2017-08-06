Premier League fixtures: TV schedule, live stream & opening weekend preview

The 2017-18 Premier League season gets under way on August 11 as a host of clubs vie for the top prize in English football.
Chelsea will attempt to defend their title from the challenge of teams such as Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Manchester United, while Arsenal will be keen to at least ensure a return to the Champions League having missed out last term.
Man Utd to go unbeaten in the Premier League - 125/1
Some clubs will be preoccupied with concerns at the opposite end of the table as they attempt to avoid relegation to the Championship, while others will be determined to build on the progress they made last year.
Two teams will feature in the Premier League for the first time this coming season after Brighton and Huddersfield earned promotion, while Newcastle also return to the proverbial top table at the first attempt, having suffered relegation in 2015-16.
As the big kick-off draws closer, Goal has your complete guide to the opening weekend of fixtures
PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES
|Date
|Match
|Time
|TV?
|Aug 11
|Arsenal vs Leicester
|19:45
|Yes
|Aug 12
|Watford vs Liverpool
|12:30
|Yes
|Aug 12
|Chelsea vs Burnley
|15:00
|No
|Aug 12
|Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield
|15:00
|No
|Aug 12
|Everton vs Stoke
|15:00
|No
|Aug 12
|Southampton vs Swansea
|15:00
|No
|Aug 12
|West Brom vs Bournemouth
|15:00
|No
|Aug 12
|Brighton vs Manchester City
|17:30
|Yes
|Aug 13
|Newcastle vs Tottenham
|13:30
|Yes
|Aug 13
|Manchester United vs West Ham
|16:00
|Yes
Arsenal and Leicester will raise the curtain on the 2017-18 Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium on the evening of August 11. It will be the first time an opening Premier League game is played on a Friday and it will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League.
Following that, six games will take place on Saturday, August 12, with Liverpool kicking off proceedings early away to Watford in front of the television cameras. Four matches are scheduled for simultaneous 15:00 kick-offs, with Chelsea commencing their title defence at home to Burnley.
Chelsea don't look like title contenders
Later on Saturday, Premier League newcomers Brighton will endure a baptism of fire as they play their first ever Premier League game against Manchester City, with the game being shown live on BT Sport 1.
There are two games on Sunday, August 13; Newcastle return to the top flight by hosting Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham, while Manchester United take on West Ham at Old Trafford. Both of those matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE
In the UK, Premier League games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, with the BBC broadcasting highlights on Match of the Day. Viewers will also be able to stream live online using Sky Go and the BT Sport Player.
|UK TV channel
|UK online stream
|Sky Sports / BT Sport
|Sky Go / BT Sport Player
In the US, up to 250 Premier League games will be available to watch live on television on NBC's various channels, including NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. The network also announced in June that a further 130 games would be exclusively available with the 'Premier League Pass' on NBC Sports Gold. The 'Premier League Pass' service will cost $50.
|US TV channel
|US online stream
|NBC Sports
|NBC online
WHO ARE THE FAVOURITES?
At odds of 7/4, Manchester City are favourites to win the 2017-18 Premier League, according to dabblebet.
Pep Guardiola's side finished third in the division last season, 15 points behind winners Chelsea and eight points separating them from runners-up Tottenham. Guardiola has added a number of new players, including the likes of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva, and has serious designs on replicating the success he achieved at Barcelona and Bayern Munich by succeeding in England.
Last year's champions Chelsea are considered a 3/1 bet to retain their title, with Antonio Conte expected to find it more difficult in his second campaign at the helm of the Stamford Bridge club.
WATCH: Sanchez joins Community Shield celebrations
Manchester United are priced at 15/4 to claim their first Premier League title since 2013, while the odds on last season's runners-up Tottenham to win are 10/1. Arsenal, who endured their worst season in two decades last term by finishing fifth, are considered a better bet than their North London rivals at 9/1. Meanwhile, Liverpool are priced at 12/1 to win their first league title in 18 years.
Leicester, who won the 2015-16 Premier League, and Southampton are considered 250/1 bets to top the division this season, with Everton (80/1) deemed more likely to upset the usual suspects.
At the other end of the table, newly promoted Huddersfield are 8/13 favourites to be relegated, followed by their fellow newcomers Brighton at 5/4. Burnley narrowly avoided relegation last season, but the Clarets are priced at 5/4 to return to the Championship, with Watford (7/4) and Swansea (2/1) close behind. Championship winners Newcastle, meanwhile, are 7/2 bets to be relegated.
WHICH NEW PLAYERS WILL DEBUT?
Most clubs have added new players from abroad during the summer transfer window and Premier League fans will have the chance to see a host of fresh imports in action in 2017-18.
Arsenal signed Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon in a €53 million deal, with Bosnia and Herzegovina international Sead Kolasinac joining from Bundesliga side Schalke.
Manchester United fans will already be familiar with Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku, but new signing Victor Lindelof is a new arrival to the Premier League from Benfica.
All the latest summer transfer rumours
Chelsea and Manchester City raided Ligue 1 champions Monaco during the summer, with Tiemoue Bakayoko joining the Blues, while Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy moved to the Etihad Stadium. Antonio Conte has also added talent from Serie A and La Liga, with Antonio Rudiger joining from Roma and Alvaro Morata moving from Real Madrid.
As well as Mendy and Silva, Pep Guardiola has brought players in from Portugal and Spain, with goalkeeper Ederson coming from Benfica and Danilo leaving Madrid to sign for the Citizens. On Merseyside, fans will have a chance to become reacquainted with Liverpool new boy Mohamed Salah, who returns to England from Roma, having previously played for Chelsea.
Also on Merseyside, a Europa League finalist and a former Barcelona forward will be strutting their stuff in England for the first time as Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez line out for Everton.
Newcomers Brighton have turned to the Bundesliga and La Liga in an effort to make their squad Premier League-ready, with former Valencia goalkeeper Matthew Ryan joining the Seagulls, along with Pascal Gross and Markus Suttner, who arrive from Ingolstadt.