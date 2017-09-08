Premier League fixtures: Week 4 schedule, match previews and where you can watch every game this weekend

After what seems like a longer than usual international break, the Premier League finally returns this weekend.

Perhaps the pick of the fixtures is Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool, which kicks off at 12.30 on Saturday. Both of the sides are expected to be in title contention come the end of the season and they’ve set the early pace, with two wins and a draw apiece.

And then there’s the rivalry between managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, which dates back to the Bundesliga. Our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney wrote this week on why their very different football ideologies guarantee a fast and furious match this weekend.

Saturday also sees a battle between the two most recent Premier League champions, as Leicester entertain Chelsea. All eyes will be on Danny Drinkwater, who could make his Chelsea debut against his former side.

Everton host Tottenham in another tasty 3pm kick-off with both sides eager to bounce back after picking up just one point over their past two fixtures, while Arsenal will hope to get back to winning ways against struggling Bournemouth.

Meanwhile Brighton will play West Brom and Southampton take on Watford in Saturday’s other 3pm kick-offs, before Manchester United travel to Stoke City hoping to make it four wins out of four.

On Sunday, Burnley take on Crystal Palace in the early kick-off before Swansea City entertain Newcastle United, which leaves just two teams.

West Ham are still looking for their first points of the season but won’t have it easy at home to Huddersfield, who have started life in the Premier League with two wins and a draw.

Full list of Premier League matches this weekend

Saturday 9 September

12.30pm

Manchester City vs Liverpool

3pm

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Watford

5.30pm

Stoke City vs Manchester United

Sunday 10 September

12.30pm

Burnley vs Crystal Palace

4pm

Swansea City vs Newcastle United

Monday 11 September

8pm

West Ham United vs Huddersfield Town