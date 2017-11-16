Premier League flop Osvaldo: I quit football for beer, barbecues and rock music!

Former Italy international Dani Osvaldo has cited his love of food, alcohol and rock 'n' roll as his reasons for his premature retirement from professional football.

The 31-year-old had stints at Fiorentina, Roma, Southampton and Inter, among others, before returning to his country of birth, Argentina, to play for Boca Juniors.

Osvaldo was part of the Boca squad to claim the Argentine Primera Division title and Copa Argentina in 2015 before calling a close on his career as a footballer.

Reports surfaced that Osvaldo had been sacked by Boca, though the forward claimed the decision was made to allow him to focus on becoming a musician.

Now, speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport , Osvaldo has revealed that he had fallen out of love with the game and his desire to eat and drink what he pleased meant more to him than money.

“I decided to quit at Boca, there was too much gossip,” Osvaldo said. "I couldn’t go out, I was afraid of people. I couldn’t do it anymore. I had offers from China and clubs in the Champions League, but I was detached.

“I was beginning to hate what I had always loved. Football deserves respect, and I prefer asado [Argentinian barbecue] and beer to money."

Daniel Osvaldo Boca Pretemporada 2016 07012016 More