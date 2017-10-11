Premier League injury doubts - who has returned from international duty with fitness issues?

While watching their national team make a final bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup over the past fortnight, Premier League fans have also been keeping half an eye on the fate of their club team's players.

As ever, the international matches have taken their toll. Here are some of the Premier League's leading players laid low as club football returns to action this weekend:

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

In a major blow to Liverpool, Mane looks certain to miss up to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury while on duty with Senegal. The forward played 89 minutes against Cape Verde last Saturday before being replaced and Liverpool believe the injury was sustained during the match.

As well as this weekend's match against Manchester United, Mane could miss as many as eight games, including the next three in the Champions League.

Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United)

Another player absent from that upcoming match at Anfield will be Fellaini, who has been ruled out for up to three weeks with knee ligament damage. He was substituted less than half an hour into Belgium’s victory at Bosnia-Herzegovina and subsequent scans revealed he had suffered a medial ligament strain.

Fellaini is also expected to miss the Premier League games against Huddersfield Town and Tottenham in addition to the Champions League tie away at Benfica.

Marouane Fellaini has been ruled out for a number of weeks