Premier League injury doubts - who has returned from international duty with fitness issues?
While watching their national team make a final bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup over the past fortnight, Premier League fans have also been keeping half an eye on the fate of their club team's players.
As ever, the international matches have taken their toll. Here are some of the Premier League's leading players laid low as club football returns to action this weekend:
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
In a major blow to Liverpool, Mane looks certain to miss up to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury while on duty with Senegal. The forward played 89 minutes against Cape Verde last Saturday before being replaced and Liverpool believe the injury was sustained during the match.
As well as this weekend's match against Manchester United, Mane could miss as many as eight games, including the next three in the Champions League.
Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United)
Another player absent from that upcoming match at Anfield will be Fellaini, who has been ruled out for up to three weeks with knee ligament damage. He was substituted less than half an hour into Belgium’s victory at Bosnia-Herzegovina and subsequent scans revealed he had suffered a medial ligament strain.
Fellaini is also expected to miss the Premier League games against Huddersfield Town and Tottenham in addition to the Champions League tie away at Benfica.
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)
Fellaini’s Belgium and United team-mate Romelu Lukaku missed the Bosnia game with a minor ankle problem but was declared fit to face Cyprus on Tuesday and came off the bench to score in their 4-0 win.
He should be fine to start this weekend.
N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
Kante was forced off with a hamstring injury in the 34th minute of France’s victory over Bulgaria last Saturday and reports from the national set-up suggested he had suffered a tear.
Chelsea have not yet announced the findings of their assessment of the midfielder so there is no timescale on his return, although it appears highly unlikely that he will be fit to face Crystal Palace this weekend.
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal)
A mainstay of the Arsenal defence, Mustafi sustained a suspected thigh tear while playing for Germany last weekend, having to leave the game against Azerbaijan in the 36th minute.
Germany manager Joachim Low said afterwards: "It doesn’t look good, it looks like he has torn a ligament. We’re waiting for a full diagnosis, but it looks like he will be out for a while."
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal)
Koscielny’s Achilles troubles are nothing new, with the centre-back requiring careful management over recent seasons.
However, it flared up again during the international break and he was forced to withdraw from the French squad prior to their last two World Cup qualifiers.
Fabian Delph (Manchester City)
Having deputised for the injured Benjamin Mendy - who has been ruled out for the bulk of the season - in Manchester City's most recent match against Chelsea, Delph now has injury concerns of his own after withdrawing from England's squad prior to the last two World Cup qualifiers with a hamstring concern.
The issue is not thought to be serious and he could be fit to face Stoke City this weekend.
Joe Allen (Stoke City)
Stoke are hoping that Joe Allen will be fit to face Manchester City on Saturday despite coming off in the 35th minute of Wales' defeat against Ireland on Monday.
Allen came off with suspected concussion after hitting his head on the ground in a challenge, but it remains to be seen whether there is any lasting damage.
Davy Propper (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Propper scored for Holland in their victory over Belarus, but then withdrew from the squad prior to the second World Cup qualifier against Sweden with a thigh injury.
The extent of the injury is unknown, but it looks likely that he will not regain fitness in time for Brighton's match against Everton on Sunday.
Josh King (Bournemouth)
King scored twice in Norway's victory over Sam Marino last week, but was then ruled out of the final World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland on Sunday with a hamstring injury.
Bournemouth face Spurs this weekend and Norway manager Lars Lagerback says the striker may be available for the match: "The medical team said it was a minor injury so they thought it shouldn't take more than four, five days. I'm not an expert but as they said I think there's a good chance [of him playing against Tottenham]."
Shane Long (Southampton)
Southampton may have to face Newcastle this weekend without Long after he withdrew from Ireland's match against Wales with a hip injury.
Before that he had played the bulk of the victory over Moldova and it is not known whether he will recover in time for a return to Premier League action.