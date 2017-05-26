Premier League kits: Man Utd, Arsenal & all the new jerseys for 2017-18

Premier League clubs release their new kits earlier than ever nowadays, with many sides sporting their new shirts for the final match of the season before the one they have been designed for.

Others, however, hold their fresh jerseys back longer and fans can expect them to trickle out across the summer months as they count down the days to the new campaign.

From Arsenal to West Ham, Goal will be tracking all the latest releases on this page throughout the off-season. Consider this your one-stop shop for videos, images and information as we find out what each Premier League club will look like in 2017-18.

ARSENAL

Home:

Arsenal are yet to release any of their new kits but word is that we will see at least the home design before the end of May.

Rumours and leaks on social media have suggested the primary jersey will follow the Gunners' usual red-with-white-sleeves format but will feature a darker red than usual.

Away:

Arsenal often release their kits all together in one presentation, so we'll likely see the away shirt at the same time as the home one is made public. Current speculation suggests it will primarily be a vibrant light blue.

Third:

The third kit could be released at the same time as the home and away or later on in the summer, with images floating around showing an eyecatching dark-grey design with pink trim.

BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth are yet to release any of their new kits for the 2017-18 season. The Cherries have a new manufacturer this year, with Umbro taking over from JD Sports for the next five seasons.

BRIGHTON

Home:

Brighton released their new home kit in time to show it off at their promotion party after they secured second place in the Championship and a spot in the top flight for 2017-18.

It follows their usual design of blue-and-white stripes but adds some gold details to mark what is sure to be a memorable debut campaign in the Premier League for the Seagulls.

Away:

Brighton are yet to release their new away kit. Last year's version was an all-black design with 'volt' yellow trim.

Third:

The newly promoted side had a red third kit with a two-year lifespan released back in 2015, but whether they will replace it or not for the coming season remains to be seen.

BURNLEY

Burnley will be releasing a new home and away kit for the coming season, but dates have yet to be confirmed. The Clarets did not wear a third jersey in 2016-17.

CHELSEA

Home:

None of the new Chelsea kits have been released yet, but we can expect plenty of fanfare when they are as the Blues swap from Adidas to their arch-rivals Nike.

The latest rumours suggest that there will be a slight colour change to the home jersey for 2017-18, with Antonio Conte's men sporting a paler blue than the more striking shade they wore during their final campaign with Adidas.

Away:

Nike look set to flip the away and third kits of the 2016-17 campaign, with early leaks indicating that the Blues' lightest jersey next season (a pale silver has been mooted) will be their main alternative. For this year's title win, Chelsea wore a black away kit and a white third.

Third:

In turn, the darker jersey will switch from away to third. The most recent leaks showed this to be a dark grey - almost black - design with bright blue trim.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Home:

Crystal Palace will return to the traditional design of their blue-and-red stripes for the 2017-18 campaign after wearing thicker stripes last season.

They have released the jersey before confirming their new shirt sponsor but that company's logo will appear front and centre, as usual, once the deal is tied up.

Away:

Palace are yet to release their new away kit - last season's was yellow with a black-and-red double stripe going diagonally down the front of the shirt. They did not release a third kit for 2016-17.

EVERTON

Home:

Everton released their new home kit to a mixed response from fans, with the design featuring a navy section on the sides and the return of the Umbro diamond graphic down the sleeves.

The Toffees also have a new sponsor on the shirt, with SportPesa replacing Chang.

Away:

Everton's away kit is yet to be released. Last year, it was dark grey with salmon trim but barely worn, with the Toffees perhaps finding that their third kit offered a bit more contrast to opposition jerseys that required them to swap out of their normal blue.

