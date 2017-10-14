Premier League live: Chelsea travel to Crystal Palace, Manchester City host Stoke and Spurs play Bournemouth

At long last, the Premier League is back!

Join us for live coverage of Saturday’s 3pm kick-offs, after Liverpool earlier entertained Manchester United at Old Trafford.

A number of the big boys are in action, with Manchester City hosting Stoke and defending champions Chelsea travelling to struggling Crystal Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur will meanwhile be hoping to end their Wembley curse against Bournemouth, while in-form Burnley will be confident of picking up three points against West Ham.

And then there’s Swansea City vs Huddersfield, with the home side needing a win to climb out of the bottom three.

