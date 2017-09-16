Premier League live: Follow goal news and updates from Watford vs Man City and all the other 3pm kick-offs

It's another busy day in the Premier League: Getty

We’re all set for a busy afternoon of Premier League action.

There are five 3pm kick-offs in the English top-flight today, after Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace slumped to yet another loss in Saturday’s early game. This time, they lost 1-0 to Southampton.

Liverpool’s home match against Burnley is the pick of the 3pm ties – how will Jurgen Klopp’s side respond to two disappointing results against Manchester City and Sevilla respectively?

Manchester City meanwhile travel to Watford, while Newcastle United host Stoke City.

Huddersfield play Leicester City and West Brom entertain West Ham in the two other 3pm kick-offs, before Tottenham host Swansea in the teatime match.

Follow all the live action from around the grounds below.

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.