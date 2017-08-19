Premier League live: Latest scores from Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Stoke vs Arsenal, Swansea vs Manchester United

Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield in one of five 3pm Premier League kick-offs: Getty

Liverpool are among 10 teams in action from 3pm as the Premier League continues, with problem team Crystal Palace travelling to Anfield in the hope of another upset, while West Ham travel to Southampton and Leicester host Premier League new boys Brighton.. Follow all the latest here.

Saturday fixtures:

Swansea vs Manchester United – 12:45

Bournemouth vs Watford – 15:00

Burnley vs West Brom – 15:00

Leicester vs Brighton and Hove Albion – 15:00

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – 15:00

Southampton vs West Ham – 15:00

Stoke vs Arsenal – 17:30

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...