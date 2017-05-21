Premier League live: Liverpool vs Middlesbrough, Arsenal vs Everton, Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

On the final day of the Premier League season, Liverpool can confirm their place in next season's Champions League with a victory over Middlesbrough. Arsenal must beat Everton and hope Jurgen Klopp's side slip up, while Manchester City are assured of a place provided they do not lose to Watford.
- Jose Mourinho hits back at 'dishonest' pundits: 'It's not my fault if their managerial career was very poor'
- Manchester United's young stars profiled: who are Josh Harrop, Demetri Mitchell and Zachary Dearnley?
- Gabriel Jesus urges Pep Guardiola not to let Sergio Aguero leave Manchester City this summer
- WWE present Chelsea captain John Terry with an honorary championship belt after Premier League title success
- Jurgen Klopp: Middlesbrough game represents start of 'new cycle' for Liverpool
Sunday's Premier League fixtures
All kick-off times are 3.00pm
Arsenal vs Everton
Burnley vs West Ham United
Chelsea vs Sunderland
Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City vs Bournemouth
Liverpool vs Middlesbrough
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Southampton vs Stoke City
Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion
Watford vs Manchester City