Premier League live: Liverpool vs Middlesbrough, Arsenal vs Everton, Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

On the final day of the Premier League season, Liverpool can confirm their place in next season's Champions League with a victory over Middlesbrough. Arsenal must beat Everton and hope Jurgen Klopp's side slip up, while Manchester City are assured of a place provided they do not lose to Watford.

Sunday's Premier League fixtures

All kick-off times are 3.00pm

Arsenal vs Everton

Burnley vs West Ham United

Chelsea vs Sunderland

Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs Bournemouth

Liverpool vs Middlesbrough

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Stoke City

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion

Watford vs Manchester City