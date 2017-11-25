Premier League - live: Manchester United, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and more all in action

There's six games of football to get stuck into today as the Premier League returns for another jam-packed weekend of action.

West Ham and Leicester kicked off proceedings on Friday night in an east London encounter that ended 1-1, with Marc Albrighton and Cheikhou Kouyate grabbing a goal each for their respective sides. Read more about that clash here.

Today's big match sees Liverpool go head to head with Chelsea at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side have the chance to draw level with their London rivals, with three points currently separating the two sides. For more information on this showdown read here.

Before that, though, Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford while Watford travel to Newcastle. Elsewhere, Swansea take on Bournemouth and Tottenham welcome West Brom to Wembley.

Follow all the live action from today's 3pm fixtures below:

Today's fixtures: