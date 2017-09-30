Premier League live: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace latest score, plus West Ham vs Swansea, Stoke vs Southampton

Manchester United will bid to stay top of the Premier League without Paul Pogba after he was ruled out for a “long time”, according to Jose Mourinho, ahead of this afternoon’s visit of Crystal Palace. The basement side are yet to claim a point this season, and are likely to remain bottom of the table no matter what happens on Saturday afternoon.
West Ham will hope to move out of the relegation zone as they host Swansea at the London Stadium, while Leicester travel to Bournemouth with eyes firmly on moving up the table. Stoke entertain Southampton at the bet365 Stadium in a game where three points would be very welcome for either side, while the final 3pm kick-off sees West Bromwich Albion and Watford meet at The Hawthorns.
The final game of the day promises to be a cracker as Chelsea take on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, which you can follow live here.
Premier League fixtures
- Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur – 12.30pm
- Bournemouth vs Leicester City – 3pm
- Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – 3pm
- Stoke City vs Southampton – 3pm
- West Bromwich Albion vs Watford – 3pm
- West Ham vs Swansea City – 3pm
- Chelsea vs Manchester City – 5.30pm
