Premier League live: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace latest score, plus West Ham vs Swansea, Stoke vs Southampton

Romelu Lukaku will hope to maintain his incredible run of form for Manchester United against Crystal Palace: Getty

Manchester United will bid to stay top of the Premier League without Paul Pogba after he was ruled out for a “long time”, according to Jose Mourinho, ahead of this afternoon’s visit of Crystal Palace. The basement side are yet to claim a point this season, and are likely to remain bottom of the table no matter what happens on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham will hope to move out of the relegation zone as they host Swansea at the London Stadium, while Leicester travel to Bournemouth with eyes firmly on moving up the table. Stoke entertain Southampton at the bet365 Stadium in a game where three points would be very welcome for either side, while the final 3pm kick-off sees West Bromwich Albion and Watford meet at The Hawthorns.

The final game of the day promises to be a cracker as Chelsea take on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, which you can follow live here .

Premier League fixtures

Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur – 12.30pm

Bournemouth vs Leicester City – 3pm

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – 3pm

Stoke City vs Southampton – 3pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Watford – 3pm

West Ham vs Swansea City – 3pm

Chelsea vs Manchester City – 5.30pm

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...