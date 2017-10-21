Premier League live: Manchester United and City in action as Newcastle face Crystal Palace

After Chelsea’s home game with Watford, it’s time for the 3pm kick-offs to take centre stage, as the Premier League’s top two find themselves in action.

League leaders Manchester City host Burnley at the Etihad looking to build on the 7-2 thumping of Stoke last weekend while Manchester United travel to promoted Huddersfield Town.

City have scored 17 goals in their last three home games and you would not bet against them significantly adding to that total while United need to rediscover their goalscoring touch after being held against Liverpool and relying on a huge goalkeeping error in the Champions League in midweek.

They are however one clean sheet away of keeping a Premier League record eight clean sheets in their first nine games.

Elsewhere Crystal Palace are hoping to build on their win over Chelsea last week on their trip to up-for-sale Newcastle while Stoke welcome a team that have only kept one clean sheet all season in Bournemouth.

Swansea take on managerless Leicester City in the final 3pm kick-off as Michael Appleton steps in for the sacked Craig Shakespeare.

Premier League fixtures (3pm unless stated):

Chelsea vs Watford (12.30pm)

Huddersfield vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Burnley

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs Bournemouth

Swansea City vs Leicester City

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion