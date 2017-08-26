Premier League live score and updates: Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Watford, West Ham and more

The Premier League is in full swing as the third weekend of England’ top tier gets under way ahead.

Crystal Palace will be looking to get their season up and running as they take on Swansea in what could well prove to be a battle between two prime relegation contenders.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town take on Mauricio Pellegrino’s Southampton as they hope to continue their dream start to life in the Premier League following two wins from two.

West Ham travel to Newcastle United on the back of two consecutive defeats. It's a similar story for Rafa Benitez’s side who were beaten 1-0 by the Terriers on the opening weekend of the new season before losing 2-0 at home against Tottenham.

Watford round off proceedings for the 3pm kick-offs as they entertain Premier League new boys Brighton at Vicarage Road.

Manchester United and Leicester bring today’s fixtures to a close when they meet at Old Trafford at 5.30pm.

Follow all the latest updates and goals from this afternoon’s action below:

